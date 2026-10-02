American Contemporary Classical Orchestra & Pro Coro Present – Ola Gjeilo’s Dreamweaver

About This Event

In partnership with Pro Coro from the Alexandria Choral Society, the American Contemporary Classical Orchestra will perform Ola Gjeilo’s luminous contemporary masterpiece Dreamweaver, alongside the American premiere of a new string work by our Composer in Residence, David Winkler. At the center of the program is acclaimed Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo’s Dreamweaver, a luminous work for choir, soprano, string orchestra, and piano. ACCO will be joined by Pro Coro Alexandria of the Alexandria Choral Society and renowned soprano Kelly Curtin for the performance. The text of Dreamweaver draws from Draumkvedet, a celebrated Norwegian medieval folk poem. The epic ballad follows a dreamer on a visionary journey through the afterlife, and shares thematic parallels with Dante’s The Divine Comedy. Gjeilo transforms this centuries-old source into a sweeping contemporary work that is at once cinematic, spiritual, dramatic, and accessible. After the concert, audience members are invited to a special post-concert reception presented courtesy of ACCO’s friends at the Royal Norwegian Embassy.