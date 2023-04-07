Welcome to our wine tasting series called “A NIGHT AT THE WINERY”…a wine tasting group created by sommelier, Raquel Ortega, where everyone is welcome to join. This is a great opportunity to learn and explore about wine while enjoying Enrique Limardo’s cuisine, one winery at a time. A culinary experience where every wine is paired to perfection with every dish.

Each session will feature the wines from a specific winery in the world, and we will be graced with the presence of the winemaker, importer or distributor.

You do not need a plane ticket to travel to wine country: we bring the experience to you!

In our second session we will present the wines from Brewer-Clifton Winery in the Santa Rita Hills appellation, and we will be graced with the presence of winemaker Greg Brewer, Wine Enthusiast’s 2020 Winemaker of the Year. He has dedicated his life to this region with geological and climatic uniqueness.

We will taste some of his most exclusive wines only available at this intimate private dinner with Greg. This is a rare and great opportunity to learn about wines from the Master.

Session two of “A Night At The Winery” will take place at our prestigious Chef’s Table in the dining room!