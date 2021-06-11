YardsofPride: A Celebration of D.C.’s LGBTQ+ Community

#YardsofPride is a Pride-inspired art installation in the Columbia Heights neighborhood. The installation is designed to spark joy and celebrate individuals in D.C.’s LGBTQ+ community whose efforts and spirit help weave the community together. One of the lead collaborators, David Horwitz, talked with us about the project’s mission to recognize, uplift and energize the LGBTQ+ community and LGBTQ+ advocates.

District Fray: What moved you and your neighbors to participate in the “Paint the Town Colorful with Pride” Campaign? And what inspired the “Yards of Pride” Installation design?

David Horowitz: We actually conceived of #YardsofPride in early May before we knew about the “Paint the Town Colorful with Pride” campaign. Due to the pandemic and the difficulties faced by so many people, we wanted to do something special to bring extra joy to our corner of the District during Pride month. While very different, the design was inspired by Gabriel Dawe’s Plexus A1, which appeared in the Renwick Gallery’s “WONDER” exhibit.

How did you go about enlisting neighbors’ participation? What’s the response been like in Columbia Heights?

At the beginning of May, I started mentioning the installation idea to my roommates, neighbors and friends. My next door neighbor, Rachel, was the biggest fan of the idea and ultimately became my “sous-chef” and “co-conspirator.” [We] would spend nights after work enjoying a glass of wine on our front porches, brainstorming the design of the project and engineering the installation process. The [rest of the] team formed really organically. A majority of [the] people who pass by take pictures of the installation and it’s great to see all the smiling faces. The best part is that we’ve met so many of our neighbors we didn’t previously know.

Will this be an annual project?

Good question! We’re already thinking about new and different ideas for next year.

Have others around the city replicated your installation?

I haven’t seen any other yarn art installations around town but there are a lot of other great yard decorations for Pride. One thing I would like to see more of next year is the inclusion of the Black, brown, light pink, light blue and white stripes to represent LGBTQ+ people of color and the trans community. Those five colors haven’t started commonly appearing in Pride decorations, so it’s really on everyone to make sure our decorations include them so we can be as inclusive as possible.

Reflecting on the 11+ hours of installation, what’s the most memorable thing you took away from the experience?

There’s nothing better than a great team! Just imagine the tediousness of untangling 30 strands of yarn for hours on end. I was lucky to have an enthusiastic co-pilot like Rachel and our patient and helpful teammates. Big thanks to Josh, Mark, Matt, Wendy, Rozi and Ron!