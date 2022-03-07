Women on the Move in March

Pacers and November Project Run To Celebrate Women



Sunday, March 13

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Yours Truly DC Hotel

Produced in partnership with Run 4 All Women, Brooks, Yours Truly DC Hotel and Athletic Brewing Company (ABC), the event offers a 1.7 mile walk or 3.3 mile run. Both options incorporate stops at murals celebrating iconic women including Kaliq Crosby’s mural of Amanda Gorman reading of “The Hill We Climb,” and Rose Jaffe’s mural of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Following the run/walk, attendees will enjoy a Sip & Shop at the Yours Truly DC Hotel, boasting complimentary mimosas (courtesy of the hotel) and zero-proof beverages from Athletic Brewing Company. Homemade In DC will be selling light bites and other items including tote bags from Treat Yo Self. Homemade In DC is a woman-owned social enterprise that builds local wealth among women and People of Color through food entrepreneurship.

Free to attend, advance reservations recommended.

DC Run Crew Women’s Month Crew Workouts

Mondays in March

7 p.m.

Banneker Track (Recreation Center)

DC Run Crew shines an extra bright light on its female crew leaders, including founder Shekina, with women-led workouts all month long.

The HIIT & Run style meet ups follow the same structure each week, and will be led by the women of DC Run Crew who run the gamut from yoga instructors to physical therapists . Warmups and HIIT workouts take place first, followed by a running workout on the track with beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

March 7 – Coach Shekinah Asana

March 14 – Coach Mac

March 21 – Coach Radiance

March 28 – Coach Drea

Free to members and first timers, $10 for returning guests / non-members.

Sign up required.

Mayor Bowser’s FITDC Herstory 5K

March 19

10 a.m. race start

Freedom Plaza

The mayor invites everyone to walk or run in this 5K inspired by the history-shaping women of D.C. and commemorating Women’s History Month. The event includes a scenic race course down Pennsylvania Avenue showcasing fun facts and pop up exhibits connected to women’s history. A post-race festival features giveaways, music and local women-owned vendors.

Free to attend, registration required.

VIDA Fitness Women’s History Month Themed Classes

Multiple locations and dates / times

Each week, VIDA Fitness locations will offer special themed classes in celebration of Women’s History Month. Cycle along to your favorite girl bands at Logan Circle, or join in on a Beyoncé partition ride at Gallery Place and Ballston (no word on whether the of-the-moment “Drop challenge” might be incorporated into this one). Find all your favorite musical divas at the Barre with themed Barre workouts at City Vista featuring iconic musical pop stars of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Open to Vida Fitness members. Sign up and explore more via your membership account.

We don’t need a month to celebrate the bad ass women in D.C.’s fitness scene. Here’s a short (and ever-growing) list of other women-led or women-owned fitness businesses or organizations to workout with anytime:

Angela Jennings, Boombox Boxing Club

Bally Rizer, District Pilates

Jane Brodsky, Biker Barre

Katie Collard, Coach Katie Strength & Conditioning

Mona Lavinia & Vonks Kesting, Northeast Track Club

Tiffany Forte, Fit & Female