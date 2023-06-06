A Behind-The-Scenes Look at Wolf Trap Ahead of 2023 Season

The venue is greeting the future with massive renovations geared toward enhancing the artist experience.

In the years leading up to Wolf Trap’s 50th anniversary in 2021, the performing arts center had plans in the works for massive renovations over several years, both front-of-house and backstage.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shuttering of the live music industry was gutting in one aspect but in another allowed Wolf Trap’s management to expedite the renovations.

Now with $15 million already spent on the renovations (and another $15 million planned for additional improvements), Wolf Trap has emerged from the pandemic with much more than a fresh coat of paint.

“The first thing we wanted to do was improve the lives of our artists,” says Manocha. “We wanted that to be done for the 50th anniversary as well as make patron amenities fresh and new and improve the experience pre-concert.”

One of the first things patrons will notice upon arrival is the updated wood paneling of the entire building.

“The Park Service replaced all of the Douglas fir on the building in 2022 to help make it fresh,” Manocha says. “It feels very new. I think of the Douglas fir siding of this building as part of its iconography. There’s not a lot of big outdoor venues that are not entirely clad in a natural organic material.”

Seating in the orchestra and prime orchestra sections of the amphitheater now have center aisles (no more climbing over 40 people if you want to get a beer), something Wolf Trap was able to configure without losing any capacity. Additionally, ADA seating in the orchestra section expanded and a new crosswalk was added between sections, allowing for a much better flow of foot traffic.

A new sound system was installed, so the overall sound quality for both the performers and audience has also been enhanced.

In 2020 and 2021, four new pavilions were added throughout the grounds to serve as pre-concert lounges for donors, and they’re also available for rentals.

But for those who have access to backstage, the upgrades to the entire area are nothing short of astounding. Prior to the improvements, the backstage area resembled a ’70s rec room (and that’s being polite).

Entering the area now, artists are greeted by a large-paneled wall comprised of refurbished original Douglas fir that was removed from exterior of the building, with an enormous Wolf Trap sign burning bright in neon pink — in case artists forget where they are (“Hello, Cleveland!”).

Numerous dressing rooms are ensuite, some large enough to fit dance and opera companies, wired with the most complimentary lighting imaginable. (If you’re ever backstage, take a selfie. I promise you: You have never looked better.)

The suite for the headliners is large enough for artists to entertain guests (like The War and Treaty did after their headlining show in 2021, when they celebrated their son Legend’s birthday with close family and friends), while a Baldwin grand piano in the corner gets plenty of use pre- and post-show. The suite also contains a private patio so artists can enjoy nature, or they can hike the two-mile path next to the venue (as Sting was seen doing last year).

The new and improved game room offers a pool table, pingpong table (both the billiard balls and pingpong balls are branded with Wolf Trap’s logo — give whoever thought of that a raise), video games and assorted board games in case anyone wants to get into a competitive Jenga match.

Additionally, Wolf Trap’s backstage features a wellness room where artists can meditate, have a training session or a massage, or play with puppies (this is actually a thing) to calm pre-show nerves.

If this seems over the top, that’s the whole point. Wolf Trap’s aim with these much-needed renovations was not only to make a patron’s experience more enjoyable, but the artist’s as well.

“When artists say things to me like, ‘Can I stay here for the weekend?’ We feel good about that,” Manocha says. “We feel like we’ve done what we’re supposed to do.”

Wolf Trap is set to host the inaugural Out & About Festival on June 24 and 25 at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $75. To purchase tickets and see Wolf Trap’s full lineup, visit wolftrap.org or follow on Instagram @wolf_trap.

Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

