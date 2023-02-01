Photo Hunt: Winter 2023

Can you spot the seven differences? Our most colorful subject of the new year is Igor’s Custom in Virginia Beach. The workshop and self-proclaimed “World’s Smallest Museum” is full of colorful knickknacks well-suited for a photo hunt. See the answer key. It’s not that damn difficult.

Photo by Andrew J. Williams III.

