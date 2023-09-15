Welcome Back NFL Sundays: Where to Watch Football in D.C.

From the place with the most impressive screen to the place with the most TVs, there’s a bar to watch Sunday football for everyone.

Football Sundays are back in full swing and we have the perfect bar for every type of football fan. Whether you’re called to the game because of team, atmosphere or food, we have a place for you.

Best bar to bring your sports-agnostic friends

Sports & Social

If your friend group has a mix of major NFL freaks and people who couldn’t care less about football, this Bethesda spot is a great place to ensure your blended group still has a great time. Whether you’re watching the game on one of their myriad TVs or their 18-foot media wall, or trading off rounds of beer pong, shuffle puck, and Buck Hunter, you’re certain to be entertained.11-12 a.m.11800 Grand Park Ave. N Bethesda, MD; sportsandsocial.com // @sportssocialbethesda

Best spot to watch a game outside while the nice weather lasts

Cleveland Park Sports Bar & Grill

This neighborhood gem has plenty of TVs set up on their gorgeous rooftop bar, so get over there before the weather takes a turn for the worse and enjoy the late summer/early fall vibes! 11:30-2 a.m. 3421 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; cpbargrill.com // @cpbargrill

Best place to watch the Commanders if you can’t make it to FedEx

The Blaguard

Well-known among D.C. locals as the best neighborhood bar around, The Blaguard is the perfect spot to cheer on the Commanders alongside your fellow locals. 12:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. 2003 18th St. NW, DC; blaguarddc.com // @theblaguard

Best wings

First Down Sports Bar & Grill

This Arlington sports bar has some of our favorite wings in the DMV, making this a killer game day go-to. Choose from dozens of flavors, from safe but still delicious options like honey BBQ and garlic butter to adventurous heaters like Jamaican Madness and Mango Habanero. 11-12 a.m. 4213 Fairfax Dr. Arlington, VA; firstdownsportsbar.com // @firstdownbar

Most impressive multimedia setup

Public Bar Live

A watering hole built with the express goal of making the best live sports viewing experience possible, Public Bar’s got a killer projector setup, upgraded sound system and tons of flatscreens strategically placed across every inch of wall space. 12-10 p.m.1214 18th St. NW, DC; publicbarlive.com // @publicbarlivevip

Best spot for pet lovers

Bark Social

Bethesda’s most dog-friendly hangout spot just launched a new game day special, offering up $2 off any drink if you’re wearing your favorite team’s gear on Sundays. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 935 Prose St. N Bethesda, MD; barksocial.com // @bark_social

Best haven for Midwest expats

Ivy and Coney

Known as a go-to spot for former Chicago and Detroit residents, Bears and Lions games are reliably rowdy events each week at Ivy and Coney. 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. 1537 7th St. NW, DC; ivyandconey.com // @ivyconey

Best spot for a game day feast

City Tap House

City Tap’s Sunday Funday hang has a killer variety of food and drink specials happening across multiple locations, making their already super enticing menu even more undeniable. 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Multiple locations; citytap.com // @citytapdupont

Most overwhelming number of TVs

Walter’s

With over 30 TVs mounted inside and out of their cavernous space, no matter where you look or where you set up for the day, you’ll probably have a great view of the action at Walter’s. 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; 10 N St. SE, Washington, DC; waltersdc.com // @walters_dc

Best drink specials

Penn Social

With bargain-priced $4 pints and $16 pitchers of Narragansett Lager, $5 Shock Top pints, and more every Sunday, you’ll be able to stay hydrated on the cheap at Penn Social. 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.; 801 E St. NW, DC; pennsocialdc.com // @pennsocialdc

Best bar for sports betting enthusiasts

Duffy’s Irish Pub

The best way to make any game more interesting is to put a little money on it, so take advantage of the onsite sports betting kiosks at Duffy’s and make your Sundays a bit more thrilling! 10-12 a.m. 2153 P St. NW DC; dcduffys.com // @duffysirishpub

Best place for Eagles fans to get a taste of home

Boundary Stone

This Bloomingdale pub is paying tribute to its Philadelphia heritage by bringing back their decadent Philly cheesesteaks, available only during NFL games. 10-12 a.m. 116 Rhode Island Ave. NW DC; boundarystonedc.com // @boundarystonedc

Best gathering place for ex-Louisianans

Little Miss Whiskey’s Golden Dollar

Fans of the New Orleans Saints have turned this H Street Corridor dive into a second home, where, stubbornly, the only action they show each week is the Saints game. 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. 1104 H St. NE, DC; littlemisswhiskeys.com // @littlemisswhiskeys

Best spot for football with a side of fresh seafood

Fish Market

The Anchor Bar at Fish Market in Alexandria is the self-proclaimed premier sports bar in Old Town, showing NFL Sunday Ticket on their 16 TVs, accompanied by a killer menu of shellfish and unbeatable specials. 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. 105 King St. Alexandria, VA; fishmarketva.com // @fishmarket_va

