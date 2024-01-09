Welcome 2024: We Left the Pour Decisions in 2023

DC Fray + Grand Central rang in the new year with a bang at our Pour Decisions: Open Bar NYE Celebration at Grand Central Restaurant, Bar & Sportsbook. Attendees celebrated the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024 with the open bar, complimentary champagne toast, appetizers, dancing, DJ tunes, mingling and more. Spot any new years kisses in the photo gallery?

Here’s to 2024 being the best year yet, cheers Fray fam! Photos by Aey Jay.

