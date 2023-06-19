Washington Mystics Revel in Back-to-Back Weekend Wins

See photos from the Mystics’ wins against Phoenix Mercury on June 16 and against Chicago Sky on June 18.

The Washington Mystics were a tour de force this weekend with back-to-back wins, and securing them fourth in the overall ranking in league standings.

On June 16, the Washington Mystics won against the Phoenix Mercury 88-69 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. At the D.C. home game, the Mystics were dominant throughout the game, with Elena Delle Donne scoring 17 points and Brittney Sykes scoring 16. Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes, unfortunately, suffered injuries during the game and sat out for the duration. The Friday night game also coincided with the Mystics Pride Night where Brittany Griner was in attendance and received a warm welcome.

Two days later on the same court, the Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 77-69. Throughout the game, the Mystics held the lead with Elena Delle Donne scoring 20 points and Britteny Sykes scoring 16 points. After a chance to catch their breath, the Mystics will travel to Chicago for a rematch on June 22. Photos by K Gabrielle Photo.

Photo by K Gabrielle Photo.

