Washington Mystics Celebrate Pride with Pink Dollaz + Femme Fatale

See photos from the Mystics’ special Pride Night celebration held during their victory match against Phoenix Mercury.

Last Friday, Washington Mystics celebrated Pride in style with a themed party hosted during their winning match against Phoenix Mercury. Presented by Pink Dollaz and Femme Fatale in the Above the Rim Lounge, a private lounge with an unobstructed ariel view of the court, attendees enjoyed all-inclusive food and drink, a Pride half-time performance, photobooths and more. Attendees even had the opportunity to greet special guest Britney Griner, who joined the evening to embrace crowds and champion Pride.

The evening concluded with an 88-69 win, captured with a celebratory, Pride-themed post-game court photo. Photos by K Gabrielle Photo.



Washington Mystics June 16 game and Pride party. Photo by K Gabrielle Photo.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.