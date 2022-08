The Washington Mystics take on the Indiana Fever at the Entertainment & Sports Arena August 14, 2022. Photo by Rich Kessler.

The final regular season game for the Washington Mystics was a start to finish domination over the Indiana Fever. A solid 95-83 win before the Mystics take on the Seattle Storm was a good lead in to the playoffs.

The Mystics take on the Storm Thursday, August 18 at 10 p.m. in Seattle.

Photos by Rich Kessler

