All The Web’s A Stage: Virtual D.C. Theater Experiences

Theaters in D.C. will likely remain closed over the winter, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to see. Many venues are offering virtual performances to scratch that theater itch until your favorite playhouse opens for in-person shows again. See below for some of the theater experiences, holiday and beyond, you can enjoy from home.

Through 1.1

Barococo

Happenstance Theater’s “Barococo” is a slapstick physical comedy set in the 1780s. The play focuses on a group of elites at the end of their era, styled in elaborate 18th-century costumes and wigs, accompanied through their hijinks by harpsichord and cello music fit for the times. “Barococo” is available to stream here on demand for $15. www.happenstancetheater.com // @happenstancetheater

Through 1.3

El perro del hortelano (The Dog in the Manger)

After a successful in-person run this fall, GALA Hispanic Theatre is bringing back “El perro del hortelano” for online streaming. This story of a countess and her secretary who fall in love against strict social codes is performed in Spanish, with optional English subtitles. Purchase tickets here for $25. www.galatheatre.org // @teatrogala

This Is Who I Am

In time for a season of virtual family gatherings, Wooly Mammoth Theatre Company teams up with PlayCo, the American Repertory Theater, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Guthrie Theater to present the story of a father and son reconnecting over video call. The pair examines grief and family connection while cooking a family recipe together from their own kitchens, worlds apart. Showings are at 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and tickets can be bought here for $15.99 per person or $30.99 per household. www.woollymammoth.net // @woollymammothtc

Through 1.24

Kings

This comedy about a newly elected congresswoman and a lobbyist offers a look into power in the government. As a part of Studio Theatre’s Studio In Your Ears series, “Kings” is presented as an audio-only play, available to stream for free on their website. www.studiotheatre.org // @studiotheatre

Through 3.11

I Hate it Here: Stories from the End of the Old World

This work was commissioned by Studio Theatre to be performed as an audio play for their Studio In Your Ears series. It gives a humorous look into how people cope with a changing world when the odds are stacked against their favor. This play is available to stream for free on Studio Theatre’s website. www.studiotheatre.org // @studiotheatre

12.24-12.31



An Irish Carol

Inspired by Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” this play takes place over one evening as a self-interested Dublin pub owner encounters voices from the past, present and future. Performed at Keegan Theatre by the original cast for its tenth anniversary, “An Irish Carol” will be available for on-demand streaming on the Keegan Theatre website, priced at $30 per household. www.keegantheatre.com // @keegan_theatre

12.25

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play

Ford’s Theatre has a tradition of holding performances of “A Christmas Carol” during the holiday season, but this year has opted for a radio version to be broadcast on WAMU 88.5. In this classic tale, Ebenezer Scrooge, played Craig Wallace, is shown the meaning of Christmas by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. In addition to WAMU’s Christmas Day broadcast, the audio performance – along with a souvenir program and coloring pages – will be available for free on the Ford’s Theatre website on demand through January 1. Tune in to WAMU at 12 p.m. on Christmas Day. www.fords.org // @fordstheatre

1.15-1.17



Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella

In partnership with Center Theatre Group, the Kennedy Center is presenting “Cinderella” with a twist. While the ballet uses Prokofiev’s original score, it is set in London during World War II and tells the story of young lovers as they are separated by the Blitz. “Cinderella” will be available for on demand streaming on Center Theatre Group’s Digital Stage for $10. www.kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

1.25

The Catastrophist

“The Catastrophist” is topical, to say the least. Based on the life of virologist Nathan Wolfe, who played a prominent role in tracking Ebola and swine flu, this interactive theater experience tackles themes like scientific exploration and mortality. Roundhouse Theatre’s world premiere of “The Catastrophist” will be available for $30 here. www.roundhousetheatre.org // @roundhousetheatre

