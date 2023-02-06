Stuck on Where to Eat This 14th? 14 Dining Options For You + Your Valentine

While you may not be visiting the city of love this Valentine’s Day, that doesn’t mean you can’t treat you and your loved one to an indulgent dining experience. D.C.’s food scene is ready to kick romance up a notch. Whether you’re down for sharing a bowl of pasta in classic “Lady and the Tramp” style or branching out into some new cuisine, check out these exclusive Valentine’s Day menus.

L’Ardente

Martinis topped with caviar? Strawberry Champagne mousse and mignardises? Lasagna and lobster? Sign me up. L’Ardente has extended its Valentine’s Day offerings to run from Friday, February 10, through Tuesday, February 14. Couples can choose from the regular menu or opt for a pampering, five-course tasting menu priced at $250 for two. 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; lardente.com // @lardentedc

All Set Restaurant & Bar

Looking for a romantic coastal New England meal that doesn’t break the bank? Look no further than All Set Restaurant & Bar in Silver Spring. They’re offering a special Valentine’s Day three-course prix fixe menu for $50, which includes two savory courses and dessert to top off the night. 8630 Fenton St. Plaza 5, Silver Spring, MD; allsetrestaurant.com // @allsetdtss

Lupo Verde Osteria Palisades

This vintage, Italian neighborhood hotspot is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day dinner starting at $55. With lamb shank and lobster risotto as the main dishes, you won’t be disappointed with the starters and dessert. You can add a delectable wine pairing for $35, too. 4814 MacArthur Blvd. NW, DC; lupoverdeosteriaalimentari.com // @lupoverdeosteria

Salamander DC

Spoil yourselves this Valentine’s Day at Salamander. Choose from a selection of fancy Champagne, start with a seafood tower for two and enjoy an entree of petit filet mignon or black Chilean sea bass. And nothing says romantic dessert like a Godiva chocolate lava cake topped with fresh raspberries. 1330 Maryland Ave. SW, DC; salamanderdc.com // @salamanderhoteldc

Immigrant Food

Say you don’t want to deal with the traditional, crowded restaurant this February 14. Then make your way to the Planet Word Museum, where Immigrant Food+ will be preparing chef Mile Montezuma’s delicious three-course menu (vegetarian and pescatarian options available). The night ends in fondue, of course. 925 13th St. NW, DC; immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

Bindaas

How does Indian street cuisine sound? Absolutely delicious to me. This V-Day, executive chef Vikram Sunderam will feature his full a la carte dinner menu along with romantic specials, like lamb stew, chicken wada pao and shrimp biryani. Multiple locations. bindaasdc.com // @bindaasdc

Blue Duck Tavern

Allow chef de cuisine Andrew Cleverdon to cook you up some romantic specials for Cupid’s big day at The Blue Duck Tavern at Park Hyatt. Along with the seasonal a la carte dinner menu, you’ll be able to choose from special entrées like local black bass en papillote and a Wagyu strip loin. And for the savory and sweet lovebirds, try your hand at their Sicilian pistachio olive oil cake for dessert. 1201 24th St. NW, DC; blueducktavern.com // @blueducktavern

Nobu

Not everyone is a goin’ out type of gal, I totally get it. And so does Nobu. This year, they’re creating specially curated packages for pickup only this Valentine’s Day weekend through February 14. Their boxes for two include picks from chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s menu, so if you’re into sushi and other Japanese cuisine — as well as avoiding the rush of Valentine’s Day—make sure to reserve your order at Nobu. 2525 M St. NW, DC; noburestaurants.com // @noburestaurants

Ambar

Celebrate at either of Ambar’s locations with a feast from the Balkan Peninsula. The best part? You can dine on unlimited small plates and drinks from their extensive menu for $100 per person. Unlimited! There will also be exclusive Valentine’s Day dishes, such as duck carpaccio, beet salad, veal roulade and chocolate cake with tropical salsa. So go get your money’s worth and try some new food while you’re at it. Multiple locations. ambarrestaurant.com // @ambar_restaurants

Modena

Enjoy amuse-bouche and a three-course, prix fixe meal for $95 per person. Executive Chef Benjamin Lambert will be preparing only the finest Italian cuisine for the 14th, including grilled octopus, smoked hamachi crudo, spice-crusted duck breast, ravioli in brodo and more. And I can’t end the description without mentioning dessert, which includes parmesan cake and amaro crème brûlée. 1199 H St. NW, DC; modenadc.com // @modenadc

The Bombay Club

Make your loved one feel especially loved by reserving a seat in the White House dining room this year. Or just about…The Bombay Club is close enough. Here, you’ll be able to dine on a four-course, prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu highlighting regional Indian fare. For $90 per person, you can enjoy dishes like crab pepper masala, pork chili and date, mustard halibut, lobster thokku and chocolate raspberry mousse. 815 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; bombayclubdc.com // @bombayclubdc

SABABA

Ever tried modern Israeli cuisine? If not, perhaps you should try it this year on V-Day. For $120 per person, you can enjoy a special, decadent four-course, prix fixe menu, from roasted beetroot hummus to salmon cooked in chraime to braised veal. And of course, who wouldn’t want to try their date tahini caramel tart or strawberry pudding? 3311 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; sababauptown.com // @sababadc

The Imperial

Treat your loved one to a five-course meal at a Mid Atlantic-meets-French, Michelin-honored eatery. From February 10 to February 12 and February 14, enjoy treats from the raw bar and all other delectable course options for $70 per person. Don’t forget the Champagne. And exclusively on Valentine’s Day, there will be half-priced seafood towers, bottomless bubbles for $45 and a limited a la carte “Pal-entines” menu as well. 2001 18th St. NW, DC; imperialdc.com // @theimperialdc

Lulu’s Winegarden

Do you know how to identify wine using only your senses? If you don’t have this superpower, consider taking a wine-tasting journey at Lulu’s Winegarden this Valentine’s Day. For $120 for two guests, you will enjoy a little pre-soiree and then local wine expert and sommelier Daniel Runnerstrom will lead you through a blind wine-tasting class. And rightfully so, your wine will be paired with a shareable spread of dips curated by chef and partner Cable Smith. 1940 11th St. NW, DC; luluswinegarden.com // @luluswinedc

