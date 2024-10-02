Unleash the Beast: Snallygaster Festival Brings Rare Brews and Excitement to the Nation’s Capital

Mark your calendars, beer enthusiasts! The mythical Snallygaster is set to descend upon the nation’s capital again. On October 12, 2024, the shadows of the U.S. Capitol will play host to the 12th annual Snallygaster Beer Festival, promising an unparalleled celebration of suds against one of DC’s most iconic backdrops.

Named after a legendary dragon-like creature said to have once prowled the mid-Atlantic’s backwoods, Snallygaster has evolved into a behemoth of its own. This isn’t your average beer fest with a predictable lineup of usual suspects. It’s a carefully curated exploration of the extraordinary, the rare, and the downright delicious.

Greg Engert, beer director and partner at The Neighborhood Restaurant Group (NRG), gives us a taste of what’s brewing: “We’re loading up with amazing breweries from all over the world. The current count is 182 breweries and about 30% are new.” Imagine 450 artisan beverage offerings, all in one place. It’s a beer lover’s dream come true.

Engert hints at some truly special pours this year: “When it comes to lambic, we’ve been able to secure some really cool vintage Cantillon bottles to pour – up to 15 years old.” He adds, “3 Fonteinen is sending us some kegs of their Oude Geuze, which is incredibly rare to see stateside.”

The festival will feature exciting newcomers and beloved favorites. “We have lager from Heater Allen coming. We’ve never had that before from Portland, Oregon. We have incredible hazy beers and fruited sours from a brewery called Clag out of Ohio.” Beer geeks will also be thrilled to hear that sought-after breweries like Monkish and Fidens will be pouring their coveted creations.

Schilling’s Jeff Cozzens is excited about their offerings: “We’re pumped about the lagers we’re bringing to Snallygaster 2024. These beers represent the twin pillars of our inspiration–the Czech and German traditions. Greg Engert and his team are a bunch of freaking geniuses. Their commitment to creating world-class beer-focused experiences is exactly what this industry needs.”

Local brewmasters are well-represented too. Mike Tonsmeire of Sapwood Cellars shares, “We’re bringing Barrel Threads 2024 our ‘super-serious’ cuvee of barrel-aged Imperial Stouts… and our silly Smüzí Apple Pie à La Mode which is pretty much a liquified apple pie in a glass. I’ve always loved attending Snallygaster for the beer… but even more so for the people I get to talk to.”

While beer is undoubtedly the star, Snallygaster caters to all tastes. Cider enthusiasts, wine lovers, and cocktail connoisseurs will find plenty to enjoy. There’s even a selection of non-alcoholic options. And with 30 local food vendors, you’ll have plenty of fuel for your beer-sampling marathon.

Two stages will host live performances, including DC favorites The Pietasters and Trouble Funk. Once again, beer geeks can get their podcast fix at the DC Beer Podcast Stage, featuring interviews with brewing industry insiders. And if you’re in the mood for some vinyl, check out the pop-up record shop from Fairfax’s Möbius Records.

Despite its beastly reputation, Snallygaster has a softer side. “This is a very family-friendly event,” Engert assures us, with a dedicated kid zone for the little ones. The festival also takes sustainability seriously, with compostable serving ware and a focus on reducing waste.

Your ticket does more than just satisfy your taste buds – it also supports the Arcadia Center for Sustainable Food and Agriculture, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a more equitable and sustainable local food system in the DC area. The Arcadia Center grows food, nurtures farmers, cultivates healthy eaters, and supports community gardens. Their mission extends beyond just providing food – they’re committed to doing it in a way that benefits wildlife, biodiversity, soil health, and the climate.

While the VIP Basilisk Passes are already sold out, Kraken Passes are still available. These grant you unlimited pours from 2-6pm, plus a commemorative tasting glass.

As the sun sets on Pennsylvania Avenue, thousands of beer lovers will raise their glasses in a toast to craft, community, and the mythical Snallygaster itself. Whether you’re a seasoned beer aficionado or just dipping your toe into the world of craft brews, this monster of a festival promises something for everyone.

So, grab your friends, mark your calendars, and get ready to tame the beast at Snallygaster 2024. In the immortal words of Greg Engert, “It’s going to be an incredible time.” We’ll drink to that – and to good food, sustainable agriculture, and the power of community!