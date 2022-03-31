Union Market Gets into Swing of Table Tennis

The Seventh Annual World Table Tennis Day, which takes place on April 6, honors the exciting sport of table tennis, as well as the universality and social inclusiveness ping-pong represents.

Three days later, on Saturday April 9, Union Market District, in partnership with DC Fray, will host Washington, D.C.’s first-ever table tennis benefit showdown: Market Madness.

“Ping Pong is a fun activity to spend an afternoon with your family and friends,” says Thomas Picarsic, senior vice president of development for EDENS, the owner and operator behind Union Market, and host of the tournament. “Like many sports, table tennis offers great mind-body stimulation, exercise and social interaction. The showdown provides our community an opportunity for discovery and play in their everyday lives.”

The event is open to players of all skill levels and enthusiasts of all ages. Teams can either join the beginner or advanced/pro bracket for $50 per 2-player team.

“Just grab a partner, bring your poise, concentration, hand-eye coordination, lucky paddles, and favorite cheerleaders,” Picarsic says. “The event is a fun afternoon for all ages and skill levels. It is about having fun, play, making memories and an opportunity to connect with people around a shared sense of purpose. This tournament is about having fun and creating meaningful engagement, plus supporting a great cause and community.”

This one-day tournament benefits the Homeless Children Playtime Project, whose mission is to cultivate resilience in children experiencing family homelessness by providing and expanding access to transformative play experiences and whose goal is to support families experiencing homelessness in the District.

Considering that table tennis has become one of the most popular sports over the last decade, with estimations that more than 300 million people worldwide now play, there should be plenty of great competition for those who want to put their paddle skills to the test

There will be a variety of prizes for the winners provided by Union Market District vendors and partners, but there’s much more than prizes to look forward to, and the day is more about fun that winning.

“This unprecedented event promises to be loads of fun for all ages,” Picarsic says. “It will be a playful afternoon, with live music and entertainment as well as access to great food and drink options at Union Market.”

Among the musical options, Too Much Talent Band will be performing live, and DJ Mim, one of D.C.’s most in-demand woman DJs, will be spinning some great tunes.

The Market Madness Table Tennis Showdown is April 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Neal Place in Union Market. To register or for more information, visit the Eventbrite page.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.