5 Reasons to Explore Umbrella Art Fair this Weekend

Earlier this week, District Fray got a sneak peek at this year’s Umbrella Art Fair. After an evening of art, community, inspiration, here are five reasons why we think you should check it out this weekend too.



Get a Jump on Holiday Gifting

Much of the art at Umbrella Art Fair is for sale. No matter the vibe, aesthetic or budget there’s guaranteed to be a piece calling the name of the friend who has everything. What’s cooler than an original artwork from talent in D.C. and beyond? Not much, if you ask us.

Embark on Magnificent Mural Tours

Thanks to DC Mural Tours, you can experience art beyond the gallery walls of Umbrella when you visit. Arrive to Umbrella at 11 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday and get ready to walk through the Union Market District to experience the plethora of public art the neighborhood boasts. Continue your inspiring journey as the tour returns to the galleries, ending at noon – right when they open.

Enjoy Some Good Old-Fashioned Friendly Competition

Watch art come to life as a cohort of all-women artists from the D.C. area and beyond battle it out with a Secret Walls art competition. This special Umbrella edition of the favorite live art competition takes place on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. – stop by Umbrella early to view all the art, then get ready to cheer on your favorite artists in real time.

Witness Community in the District + Beyond

Over half of the exhibiting artists at Umbrella are based in D.C., but you won’t just find the District’s best and brightest exhibiting their work. Talent from as near as Baltimore and Philadelphia and as far as Germany and France share their work, cementing our city’s position as one of the most exciting art communities in the world.

Explore New Neighborhood Digs

This year’s Umbrella is located in the Union Market District. The area has changed and expanded much over the years, and after you’re done exploring the art at Umbrella, make a day of it and peruse the latest additions to the neighborhood. Grab a glass of funky orange wine at Grand Cata in La Cosecha, hunt the stacks at Byrdland Records, or grab a sweet treat from Van Leeuwen. No matter what you choose, you can’t go wrong.

Umbrella Art Fair takes place Friday, November 17 – Sunday, November 19 at Gables Union Market. All events are free to attend – visit umbrellaartfair.com for the full lineup of programming, to learn more about the artists, and to RSVP.

Umbrella Art Fair: 1325 5th St. NE, DC; umbrellaartfair.com // @umbrellaartfair

