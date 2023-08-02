Tyler Stoe Makes Legacy DC the Cultural Hub of Creative’s Dreams

At Legacy DC, unconventional creatives are not just welcomed, but celebrated.

As partner, creative director and event producer, Stoe works to make Legacy DC — a cannabis dispensary, clothing store and art space — a place to foster community. We chatted with Stoe about making street art accessible, relaxing spaces in D.C. and the ethos of his community hub.

District Fray: Why is making art more accessible a priority for you?

Stoe: As a rebellious teenager in Western Massachusetts, I observed an exploding graffiti scene before “street art” became a household term. It was all about the letter work for me. I was enamored with the big, colorful, bold shapes and names that would appear along bus routes and city blocks. Fast-forward 25 years, and this curiosity fueled my dedication toward resolving the overlooked talent in style writing amidst the celebrated and monetized simplistic street art. Today’s recognized street art owes its existence to graffiti roots. That’s been my constant inspiration to make this authentic form of art more appreciated and accessible by all.

When you have time off, where do you go to relax?

D.C. is home to some amazing museums and galleries, and it’s not hard to fill a day getting lost in art. The Hirshhorn is one of my favorite spaces in the city and a place of peace and creativity for me. My family and I go there often, and I’m grateful to be able to share these important experiences and resources with my daughter during such formative years.

How does Legacy DC make space for community?

Legacy DC, built on the ethos of music, art, cannabis and community, provides a platform for subcultures often sidelined. We actively combat stigma, offering opportunities to unconventional creatives through collaborations, our clothing line and Legacy Sessions, a music studio and podcast space. It’s truly the cultural hub I dreamed of in my youth.

Legacy DC will host Joint Effort: A Live Comedy Show on August 30; Showtime at Legacy, a hip-hop and R&B show, on August 31; and Meat and Greet, a community cookout, on August 27. Visit thelegacydc.com and follow on Instagram at @legacygallerydc.

Legacy DC: 1937 14th St. NW, DC

