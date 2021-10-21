Trailblazers: An Entrepreneurship Panel // 10.20.21

(L to R) Panelists Kate Goodall, Pierre Edwards + Joy Kinglsey-Ibeh at District Fray + Events DC's Trailblazers Panel on October 20. Photo by Kimchi Photography.

On October 20, established and aspiring entrepreneurs came together at AutoShop in Union Market District for District Fray and Event DC’s Trailblazers Panel. Artist Maggie O’Neill of SWATCHROOM and Common Thread led a dynamic discussion with successful D.C. business owners. From lessons the panelists learned following a work mistake to brick-and-mortars’ significance to why being a creative is an asset in business, the conversation provided honest insight about entrepreneurship. The featured panelists included Homme art gallery founder Amir Browder, Halcyon cofounder and CEO Kate Goodall, Studio Sonic cofounder Pierre Edwards, Kingsley Model + Talent Management founder and CEO Joy Kingsley-Ibeh, and Songybyrd and Byrdland Records cofounder Joe Lapan. To learn more about these entrepreneurs, read our October issue here. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

