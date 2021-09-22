Tour Dendrites + Tech with ARTECHOUSE’s “Life of a Neuron”

ARTECHOUSE is known for breaking new ground at the crossroads of art and science. Their upcoming exhibit “Life of a Neuron,” which runs through November 28, is no different.

“It’s probably the most advanced [exhibit] in the scope of our work to date,” ARTECHOUSE’s Senior Manager of Marketing and Sales Josh Feldman says. “The audio visual we’re producing in this space is unlike anything else to experience in D.C.”



His excitement is palpable as he speaks. For someone in his third year working for the boundary-breaking gallery, even he seems impressed with what they’ve pulled off.

A collaborative effort between ARTECHOUSE and the Society for Neuroscience, an organization of 37,000+ scientists and clinicians who study the brain and the nervous system, “Life of a Neuron” combines artistic and scientific innovation. The exhibit is presented as part of the Society for Neuroscience’s 50th anniversary meeting — and is part of an forthcoming scientific paper.

It takes a village to raise an exhibition. Each contributing artist — including Gil Castro, Maurice Benayoun, Alvaro Cassinelli, Server Demirtas and others — was paired with a team of neuroscientists which specializes in one of the installation topics. Visitors will have the chance to walk through a larger-than-life neuron, the brain’s messenger cells, and experience their internal worlds externally. The exhibit is a profound reminder that humans across the globe share the basic building blocks of existence.

“What’s revolutionary about this collaboration and narrative we are telling with ‘Life of a Neuron’ is the ability to have the audience experience something happening inside all of us,” says Sandro Kereselidze, co-founder of ARTECHOUSE. “It’s an incredible opportunity to visualize and explore the science we have been collecting for the past 50 years through research and study in a new, artistic way that still speaks to the human experience.”

Feldman agrees.

“We make sure we get the science right, and that we’re pushing the limits among art, science and technology across the entire experience,” he says.

The premier of “Life of a Neuron” also coincides with the debut of new, immersive technology for ARTECHOUSE’s laser projection system — as cutting edge as technology provides — making it the world’s second largest seamless megapixel count system behind its sister property, ARTECHOUSE NYC.

Feldman also hopes the exhibit — and integrated technology — will imbue a much-needed sense of unity.

“This exhibit is all about connectivity,” Feldman says. “It gives visitors an opportunity to stop and think about how we’re connected to one another while setting foot in an exhibit that is [scientifically] groundbreaking.”

“Life of a Neuron” isn’t just about wowing audiences and debuting new tech. It’s an opportunity to connect with yourself and the world at a cellular level, a visually stimulating walking tour through your most dapper dendrites. And with the Society for Neuroscience in their corner, a home run is almost guaranteed for this upcoming exhibit.

ARTECHOUSE: 1238 Maryland Ave. SW, DC; artechouse.com // @artechouse

