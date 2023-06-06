Tiger Fork Bar Manager Shares His 7 Favorite Local Spots to Eat + Drink

Evan Kerschensteiner, bar manager at Blagden Alley’s Tiger Fork, shares his favorite local spots to grab a bite or drink when he’s not concocting herb-infused cocktails at the Shaw hotspot for Hong Kong-Style street food.

A date night in Blagden Alley is always a good idea. The somewhat-hidden oasis near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center is home to some of D.C.’s most buzzworthy and fun bars and restaurants. One such destination is Tiger Fork. The restaurant serves up extremely pleasing fare inspired by Hong Kong’s street food. And it’s packed almost every weekend night.

We asked Tiger Fork Bar Manager Evan Kerschensteiner where he goes when he’s off the clock. Similar to Blagden Alley, his recommendations are a fine mixture of high- and low-end, illustrating the best life is a varied life. In fact, if you’re not able to get a date-night reservation at Tiger Fork, Kerschensteiner’s recommendations serve as a pretty good back-up plan.

Before a Shift

If I go for food before shift, I generally don’t go too far out of the neighborhood. Maybe some fried chicken or shrimp tacos at El Sol. Or, if I’m feeling slightly more mobile, I’ll head to Chicken + Whiskey for poquito wraps and mac and queso.

After a Shift

After a shift, I’m usually looking for some drinks to start. Lost & Found is a spot that I’ve been going to for years; it’s a great neighborhood spot. If I’m feeling a change of scenery, I’ll head down to U Street to hit Solly’s or Fainting Goat for a late bite.

On a Day Off

Favorite day-off spot is Pearl Dive on 14th. I’ve always loved seafood, being a Maryland guy whose family used to own a crab house. The Angels on Horseback oysters are one of my favorite bites, otherwise great cajun food and tasty drinks. I’m also a big fan of St. Anselm if I’m looking for a steak or some grilled fish. Their pimento-cheese biscuits and grilled oysters are also favorites of mine.

Keep up with Kerschensteiner and Tiger Fork at tigerforkdc.com and on Instagram @tigerforkdc.

Chicken + Whiskey: 1738 14th St. NW, DC; chickenandwhiskey.com // @chickenandwhiskey

El Sol: 1227 11th St. NW, DC; elsol-dc.com // @elsoldc

The Fainting Goat: 1330 U St. NW, DC; faintinggoatdc.com // @faintinggoatdc

Lost & Found: 1240 9th St. NW, DC; lostandfounddc.com // @lostnfounddc

Pearl Dive: 1612 14th St. NW, DC; pearldivedc.com // @pearldivedc

Solly’s: 1942 11th St. NW, DC; sollystavern.com // @sollystaverndc

St. Anselm: 1250 5th St. NE, DC; stanselmdc.com // @st.anselm_dc

Tiger Fork: 922 N St. NW, DC

