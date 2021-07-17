Vintage Fusion’s Tiara Chameleon + Saige Elise’s Style Game Is Unmatched

Fashion stylists and vintage curators Tiara Chameleon and Saige Elise joined forces to build the Vintage Fusion style collective. Their ability to blend different prints, genres and eras of style into one stunning ensemble is unmatched.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Tiara Chameleon: D.C. style to me is both conservative and unapologetic — a healthy blend of both. It encompasses the traditional aspects of fashion while pushing the narrative and trending in a lane of its own.

Saige Elise: D.C. style represents “business and hidden corners.” [It’s] the land where suits and ties reign supreme, and [where] I see a lot of poise and elegance. But then, if you know where to go, or ask around, there is an underground world here as well with very fun and eclectic fashionistas behind these hidden corners.

Style icon and/or inspiration

Chameleon: Grace Jones is and will forever be the artist that inspires my step. She is fierce and incomparable. She’s the ultimate muse, a walking inspiration — and has mastered the art and balance of androgyny at a level most could never deliver. Her unapologetic attitude is what appeals to me first, and then [her] style as it compliments her natural energy.

Elise: Jimi Hendrix. I have always resonated with the ‘70s, and for me, Jimi was such a stylistic vibe. If I had a day to sit and organize his closet, I would be at peace and certainly come up on some amazing vintage.

Wardrobe essential

Chameleon: Everyone should have a classic black leather jacket. It’s classic, timeless and ages with grace.

Elise: [I’ve] always been a tomgirl at heart — pants over everything. For me, it’s always going to be the perfect pair of blue jeans.

Personal style

Chameleon: As a chameleon, I naturally represent a variation of styles as the aesthetic is ever-changing. My style is a reflection of my mood and travels. It’s cultured sophistication with an edge. Fashion is art, and I am a walking mannequin. I wear the clothes — not the other way around.

Elise: I certainly consider my style to be an “international, around-the-way girl” [laughs]. I just love traveling overseas, experiencing other cultures and seeing all the different types of styles and aesthetics. At the same time, I love the amazing fashion we have right here at home. Fashion is everywhere in this world. I appreciate it and typically, my style is always reflective of some kind of global yet close-to-home element.

@vintagefusion // @saimar.shop + @1984vconceptstore //

1984v.co + saimar.shop

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.