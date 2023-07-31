3 End-of-Summer Virginia Getaways

Lunch

Stop by The Dairy Market, a food hall about a 20-minute drive from the inn. The food hall offers all kinds of dining options, from wood-fired pizza to Latin American street food, Mediterranean cuisine, burgers, dim sum and ice cream. Check out their calendar to find out more about events like live music, weekend drag brunches and trivia nights.

Dinner

The inn offers dinner to guests Monday through Friday, with a wine cellar tasing menu option. The chef’s supper is served family-style and includes fresh bread, salads, pastas and whimsical desserts like old-school ice cream sundaes. Wine from Stinson Vineyards is always available and in abundance.

Local Activities

Taste all the wine. Stinson Vineyards hosts an indoor/ outdoor tasting room with wines available by the bottle, glass or flight. Every Thursday evening in the summer they have live music. At King Family Vineyards, you’ll find a spacious tasting room and plenty of outdoor seating where you can partake in a sampling of the various wines the venue offers. You can bring in your own food for a picnic or grab something from one of the visiting food trucks.

Grab a beer at Starr Hill Brewery. Just minutes from the inn, this brewery is locally-owned and the first of six locations. Their beers are delicious and varied; we recommend the Northern Lights IPA.

Hike Sugar Hollow. This trail is a stunning five-mile hike close to the inn, offering plenty of vegetation, a few river crossings and wildlife views.

The 1804 Inn & Cottages

This historic inn sits on the grounds of Barboursville Winery, where the 19th Governor of Virginia, James Barbour, resided. It includes three sophisticated suites and inviting terraces

for lounging. In addition to the inn, there are cottages with fireplaces and glass-enclosed patios for a more private stay. All guests receive fruit, cheese and a bottle of Barboursville wine upon arrival.

Breakfast

If you stay at one of the cottages, a small breakfast with coffee, fruit, yogurt and hot breakfast items like an egg casserole are provided. Guests residing at the inn are treated to a larger, more luxurious breakfast with dishes like homemade quiche.

Lunch + Dinner

Onsite restaurant Palladio offers a sublime dining experience. Enjoy dishes like sweet corn soup, an heirloom tomato and peach salad, cacio e pepe, risotto and stuffed poblano peppers. Dessert is downright dreamy, with options like strawberry shortcake and flourless chocolate cake. Don’t skip the cheese course, especially if you opt for the wine pairing.

Local Activities

Tour Monticello. Thomas Jefferson’s primary plantation is nearby and worth a visit. There are several different tour options, including an archaeology tour, a gardens tour and a slavery tour which focuses on the lives of the enslaved people kept at the plantation.