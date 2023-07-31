Eat
3 End-of-Summer Virginia Getaways
July 31, 2023 @ 10:00am
Scratch your travel itch one last time before fall with our mini-guide to Virginia bed and breakfasts.
To spice up the late summer days and get out of the city, try the ultimate experience in leisure: a stay at one of Virginia’s many enchanting bed and breakfasts. We put together a list of three options — one closer to D.C. and two deeper into the countryside — and scouted out where to eat and what to do nearby.
The Inn at Stinson Vineyards
Located just outside Charlottesville in Crozet, Virginia, this inn sits in the middle of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The inn is charming and elegant, offering huge windows with vineyard views, a spacious dining room, a gorgeous patio with a panoramic view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a saltwater pool, a cozy sunroom and complimentary sodas, coffee and tea.
Breakfast
The inn offers dishes like yogurt parfaits with seasonal fruit, avocado toast adorned with microgreens and flaky chocolate croissants, all included in your stay. Grab a seat on the patio and take in the view while enjoying your breakfast.
Lunch
Stop by The Dairy Market, a food hall about a 20-minute drive from the inn. The food hall offers all kinds of dining options, from wood-fired pizza to Latin American street food, Mediterranean cuisine, burgers, dim sum and ice cream. Check out their calendar to find out more about events like live music, weekend drag brunches and trivia nights.
Dinner
The inn offers dinner to guests Monday through Friday, with a wine cellar tasing menu option. The chef’s supper is served family-style and includes fresh bread, salads, pastas and whimsical desserts like old-school ice cream sundaes. Wine from Stinson Vineyards is always available and in abundance.
Local Activities
Taste all the wine. Stinson Vineyards hosts an indoor/ outdoor tasting room with wines available by the bottle, glass or flight. Every Thursday evening in the summer they have live music. At King Family Vineyards, you’ll find a spacious tasting room and plenty of outdoor seating where you can partake in a sampling of the various wines the venue offers. You can bring in your own food for a picnic or grab something from one of the visiting food trucks.
Grab a beer at Starr Hill Brewery. Just minutes from the inn, this brewery is locally-owned and the first of six locations. Their beers are delicious and varied; we recommend the Northern Lights IPA.
Hike Sugar Hollow. This trail is a stunning five-mile hike close to the inn, offering plenty of vegetation, a few river crossings and wildlife views.
The 1804 Inn & Cottages
This historic inn sits on the grounds of Barboursville Winery, where the 19th Governor of Virginia, James Barbour, resided. It includes three sophisticated suites and inviting terraces
for lounging. In addition to the inn, there are cottages with fireplaces and glass-enclosed patios for a more private stay. All guests receive fruit, cheese and a bottle of Barboursville wine upon arrival.
Breakfast
If you stay at one of the cottages, a small breakfast with coffee, fruit, yogurt and hot breakfast items like an egg casserole are provided. Guests residing at the inn are treated to a larger, more luxurious breakfast with dishes like homemade quiche.
Lunch + Dinner
Onsite restaurant Palladio offers a sublime dining experience. Enjoy dishes like sweet corn soup, an heirloom tomato and peach salad, cacio e pepe, risotto and stuffed poblano peppers. Dessert is downright dreamy, with options like strawberry shortcake and flourless chocolate cake. Don’t skip the cheese course, especially if you opt for the wine pairing.
Local Activities
Tour Monticello. Thomas Jefferson’s primary plantation is nearby and worth a visit. There are several different tour options, including an archaeology tour, a gardens tour and a slavery tour which focuses on the lives of the enslaved people kept at the plantation.
Check out Library 1821. Home to historic documents such as the letter appointing James Barbour to Secretary of War by the then President John Quincy Adams, Library 1821 is also a tasting room where you can sample Barboursville Vineyard wines, including their famous Octagon wine, which was served by the British Embassy at their celebration of Prince William’s wedding.
L’Auberge Provençale. French-themed L’Auberge Provençale has 11 chic, colorful rooms and three more at the villa, which is down the road and includes a heated swimming pool. Located in Northern Virginia, L’Auberge Provençale is about an hour and a half from D.C. and right next to Shenandoah National Park.
Breakfast
Be prepared for some serious deliciousness with dishes like homemade crepes topped with sweet strawberries, perfectly cooked omelets, crunchy hashbrowns and more.
Lunch
Khukuri Nepali Cuisine. This Indian and Nepali restaurant is less than 15 minutes from the inn and offers dishes like momo (Nepali dumplings), chili paneer, samosas and more.
Red Truck Bakery. About a 25-minute drive from the inn, this famous bakery’s apple pie is can’t be beat, and you will want to purchase an entire triple chocolate bundt cake to take home.
L’Auberge Provençale. The inn will pack you a picnic complete with a cheeseboard, sandwiches and even a blanket if you want to take something to enjoy on a hike.
Dinner
The restaurant at the inn, La Tabla Provençale, offers an a la carte bistro menu with more casual options, a prix-fixe menu and a chef’s six-course tasting menu. Vegetarians can be accommodated, and the wine pairing is a must.
Local Activities
Take a class. The inn offers cooking and foraging classes. Check out local Civil War battlefields. Nearby battlefields include Cedar Creek Kernstown, Antietam and Manassas.
Do something outdoors. Take advantage of Shenandoah National Park’s endless hiking trails. Or try biking, horseback riding or rock climbing.
Get a massage. In-room massages can be arranged by the inn.
The 1804 Inn & Cottages: 17655 Winery Rd. Barboursville, VA; bbvwine.com // @barboursvillevineyards
The Inn at Stinson Vineyards: 4746 Sugar Hollow Rd. Crozet, VA; innatstinsonvineyards.com // @innatstinsonvineyards
L’Auberge Provençale: 13630 Lord Fairfax Hwy. White Post, VA; laubergeprovencale.com // @laubergeprovencale
