The Vintage Issue Crossword
April 1, 2022 @ 9:00am
There’s nothing quite like browsing an antique store. The air is thick with memories and days gone by, as each object has a backstory — every pulled thread in that vintage Chanel blazer, every ring on that mid-century coffee table is evidence of its past life. D.C. has no shortage of antique stores where any denizen can find a once-forgotten gem and give it a fresh start and new beginning. This puzzle is a brain teaser for those who love to reminisce and find themselves wisting after the good old days. Test your knowledge of all things classic here and if you get stuck, find the answers at districtfray.com. Happy solving! See the answers here.
Print the downloadable PDF here.
ACROSS
2. Drinkable fare found at 43 down
4. “The” original Hippie fest
6. Bittersweet yearning for times gone by
7. Trendy 1950s dish
9. What LP stands for
11. Sci-fi film series
12. Post-WWII tension
15. “Dark Side of the Moon” group
17. Planted during wartime to relieve food shortages
19. The King
20. Fifty-cent treasures found here
22. “Back to the Future” family
23. Stuffed animal craze of the 1990s
26. 1980s color scheme
29. Queen of Pop
31. Popular song by 64 down
33. Former official shoe of the NBA
36. Bowie’s alter ego
40. Sounds of excitement
41. Retro vinyl shop off H Street
42. Gamers’ haunt
44. The Fonz, for one
47. Big brand radio first sold in 1921
48. Mattel’s girl
50. Parents of the1950s thought these coloful panes would corrupt their children
51. Not-digital D.C. vintage clothing store
54. Portable music player of the ’80s and ’90s
57. Known as the first teenage fashion trend; popular in the 1950s
59. Backyard baseball movie
61. What AOL stands for
62. What VHS stands for
66. Main pastime of the 1960s
67. Frontman of three down
68. The District’s antique timepiece sellers, abbr.
69. Before Facebook, there was ___
70. ___ Fitzgerald
DOWN
1. Mick Jagger’s group
3. “Bohemian Rhapsody” group
5. What CD stands for
8. Eclectic D.C. antique furniture store
10. Star of a classic sitcom that ran from 1961–1964
13. Sung by Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
14. Old but coveted
16. Not 45 down’s lover
18. Aka Rose Nylund
21. Before text messages, we had ___
24. Ancient internet access device
25. Before keyboards, there were ___
27. Prince’s acronym
28. Morning meal group
30. Mother and father
32. Looming threat during 12 across
34. One of the best-selling jazz vocalists of all time
35. Famous train set producer
37. Famous “Rocky Horror Picture” quote
38. Trebek’s game show
39. What D.C. stands for
43. Where eggs are scrambled
45. King of Pop
46. Once part of a TV station’s sign-off
48. Popular collector’s item
49. 1980s workout attire
50. “Little red ___”
52. Quality timber
53. First at-home video game console
55. ___ modern
56. Community action project by SWATCHROOM
58. Little red wagon
60. Hairspray
63. Online but D.C.-based vintage furniture vendor
64. Legendary lefty guitarist
65. Vintage Ford
