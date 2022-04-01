The Vintage Issue Crossword

There’s nothing quite like browsing an antique store. The air is thick with memories and days gone by, as each object has a backstory — every pulled thread in that vintage Chanel blazer, every ring on that mid-century coffee table is evidence of its past life. D.C. has no shortage of antique stores where any denizen can find a once-forgotten gem and give it a fresh start and new beginning. This puzzle is a brain teaser for those who love to reminisce and find themselves wisting after the good old days. Test your knowledge of all things classic here and if you get stuck, find the answers at districtfray.com. Happy solving! See the answers here.

ACROSS

2. Drinkable fare found at 43 down

4. “The” original Hippie fest

6. Bittersweet yearning for times gone by

7. Trendy 1950s dish

9. What LP stands for

11. Sci-fi film series

12. Post-WWII tension

15. “Dark Side of the Moon” group

17. Planted during wartime to relieve food shortages

19. The King

20. Fifty-cent treasures found here

22. “Back to the Future” family

23. Stuffed animal craze of the 1990s

26. 1980s color scheme

29. Queen of Pop

31. Popular song by 64 down

33. Former official shoe of the NBA

36. Bowie’s alter ego

40. Sounds of excitement

41. Retro vinyl shop off H Street

42. Gamers’ haunt

44. The Fonz, for one

47. Big brand radio first sold in 1921

48. Mattel’s girl

50. Parents of the1950s thought these coloful panes would corrupt their children

51. Not-digital D.C. vintage clothing store

54. Portable music player of the ’80s and ’90s

57. Known as the first teenage fashion trend; popular in the 1950s

59. Backyard baseball movie

61. What AOL stands for

62. What VHS stands for

66. Main pastime of the 1960s

67. Frontman of three down

68. The District’s antique timepiece sellers, abbr.

69. Before Facebook, there was ___

70. ___ Fitzgerald

DOWN

1. Mick Jagger’s group

3. “Bohemian Rhapsody” group

5. What CD stands for

8. Eclectic D.C. antique furniture store

10. Star of a classic sitcom that ran from 1961–1964

13. Sung by Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

14. Old but coveted

16. Not 45 down’s lover

18. Aka Rose Nylund

21. Before text messages, we had ___

24. Ancient internet access device

25. Before keyboards, there were ___

27. Prince’s acronym

28. Morning meal group

30. Mother and father

32. Looming threat during 12 across

34. One of the best-selling jazz vocalists of all time

35. Famous train set producer

37. Famous “Rocky Horror Picture” quote

38. Trebek’s game show

39. What D.C. stands for

43. Where eggs are scrambled

45. King of Pop

46. Once part of a TV station’s sign-off

48. Popular collector’s item

49. 1980s workout attire

50. “Little red ___”

52. Quality timber

53. First at-home video game console

55. ___ modern

56. Community action project by SWATCHROOM

58. Little red wagon

60. Hairspray

63. Online but D.C.-based vintage furniture vendor

64. Legendary lefty guitarist

65. Vintage Ford

