The Vintage Issue Crossword Answer Key
April 1, 2022 @ 9:00am
There’s nothing quite like browsing an antique store. The air is thick with memories and days gone by, as each object has a backstory — every pulled thread in that vintage Chanel blazer, every ring on that mid-century coffee table is evidence of its past life. D.C. has no shortage of antique stores where any denizen can find a once-forgotten gem and give it a fresh start and new beginning. This puzzle is a brain teaser for those who love to reminisce and find themselves wisting after the good old days. Test your knowledge of all things classic here and if you get stuck, find the answers at districtfray.com. Happy solving!
Across
2. Drinkable fare found at 43 down MILKSHAKE
4. “The” original Hippie fest WOODSTOCK
6. Bittersweet yearning for times gone by NOSTALGIA
7. Trendy 1950s dish JELLOMOLD
9. What LP stands for LONGPLAY
11. Sci-fi film series STARWARS
12. Post-WWII tension COLDWAR
15. Dark Side of The Moon group PINKFLOYD
17. Planted during wartime to relieve food shortages VICTORYGARDEN
19. The King ELVIS
20. Fifty-cent treasures found here YARDSALE
22. “Back to the Future” family MCFLY
23. Stuffed animal craze of the 1990s BEANIEBABIES
26. 1980s color scheme NEON
29. Queen of Pop MADONNA
31. Popular song by 64 down PURPLEHAZE
33. Former official shoe of the NBA CONVERSE
36. Bowie’s alter ego ZIGGYSTARDUST
40. Sounds of excitement MEEPS
41. Retro vinyl shop off H Street COOLKIDS
42. Gamers’ haunt ARCADE
44. The Fonz, for one GREASER
47. Big brand radio first sold in 1921 CROSLEY
48. Mattel’s girl BARBIE
50. Parents of the 1950s thought these coloful panes would corrupt their children COMICBOOKS
51. Not-digital D.C. vintage clothing store ANALOG
54. Portable music player of the ’80s and ’90s WALKMAN
57. Known as the first teenage fashion trend; popular in the 1950s POODLESKIRT
59. Backyard baseball movie SANDLOT
61. What AOL stands for AMERICAONLINE
62. What VHS stands for VIDEOHOMESYSTEM
66. Main pastime of the 1960s TELEVISION
67. Frontman of three down MERCURY
68. The District’s antique timepiece sellers, abbr. DCVW
69. Before Facebook, there was ___ MYSPACE
70. ___ Fitzgerald ELLA
DOWN
1. Mick Jagger’s group THEROLLINGSTONES
3. Bohemian Rhapsody group QUEEN
5. What CD stands for COMPACTDISC
8. Eclectic D.C. antique furniture store MISSPIXIES
10. Star of a classic sitcom that ran from 1961–1964 VANDYKE
13. Sung by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s MOONRIVER
14. Old but coveted ANTIQUE
16. Not 45 down’s lover BILLIEJEAN
18. Aka Rose Nylund BETTYWHITE
21. Before text messages, there was ___ AIM
24. Ancient internet access device MODEM
25. Before keyboards, there were ___ TYPEWRITERS
27. Prince’s acronym TAFKAP
28. Morning meal group BREAKFASTCLUB
30. Mother and father MOMNPOP
32. Looming threat during 12 across ATOMICBOMB
34. One of the best-selling jazz vocalists of all time SINATRA
35. Famous train set producer LIONEL
37. Famous “Rocky Horror Picture” quote DAMNITJANET
38. Trebek’s game show JEOPARDY
39. What D.C. stands for DETECTIVECOMICS
43. Where eggs are scrambled DINER
45. King of Pop MICHEALJACKSON
46. Once part of a TV station’s sign-off NATIONALANTHEM
48. Popular collector’s item BASEBALLCARDS
49. 1980s workout attire LEGWARMERS
50. “Little red ___” CORVETTE
52. Quality timber GOODWOOD
53. First at-home video game console ODYSSEY
55. ___ modern MIDCENTURY
56. Community action project by SWATCHROOM COMMONTHREAD
58. Little red wagon RADIOFLYER
60. Hairspray AQUANET
63. Online but D.C.-based vintage furniture vendor OVERSTREET
64. Legendary lefty guitarist HENDRIX
65. Vintage Ford MODELA
