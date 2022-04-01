The Vintage Issue Crossword Answer Key

There’s nothing quite like browsing an antique store. The air is thick with memories and days gone by, as each object has a backstory — every pulled thread in that vintage Chanel blazer, every ring on that mid-century coffee table is evidence of its past life. D.C. has no shortage of antique stores where any denizen can find a once-forgotten gem and give it a fresh start and new beginning. This puzzle is a brain teaser for those who love to reminisce and find themselves wisting after the good old days. Test your knowledge of all things classic here and if you get stuck, find the answers at districtfray.com. Happy solving!

Across

2. Drinkable fare found at 43 down MILKSHAKE

4. “The” original Hippie fest WOODSTOCK

6. Bittersweet yearning for times gone by NOSTALGIA

7. Trendy 1950s dish JELLOMOLD

9. What LP stands for LONGPLAY

11. Sci-fi film series STARWARS

12. Post-WWII tension COLDWAR

15. Dark Side of The Moon group PINKFLOYD

17. Planted during wartime to relieve food shortages VICTORYGARDEN

19. The King ELVIS

20. Fifty-cent treasures found here YARDSALE

22. “Back to the Future” family MCFLY

23. Stuffed animal craze of the 1990s BEANIEBABIES

26. 1980s color scheme NEON

29. Queen of Pop MADONNA

31. Popular song by 64 down PURPLEHAZE

33. Former official shoe of the NBA CONVERSE

36. Bowie’s alter ego ZIGGYSTARDUST

40. Sounds of excitement MEEPS

41. Retro vinyl shop off H Street COOLKIDS

42. Gamers’ haunt ARCADE

44. The Fonz, for one GREASER

47. Big brand radio first sold in 1921 CROSLEY

48. Mattel’s girl BARBIE

50. Parents of the 1950s thought these coloful panes would corrupt their children COMICBOOKS

51. Not-digital D.C. vintage clothing store ANALOG

54. Portable music player of the ’80s and ’90s WALKMAN

57. Known as the first teenage fashion trend; popular in the 1950s POODLESKIRT

59. Backyard baseball movie SANDLOT

61. What AOL stands for AMERICAONLINE

62. What VHS stands for VIDEOHOMESYSTEM

66. Main pastime of the 1960s TELEVISION

67. Frontman of three down MERCURY

68. The District’s antique timepiece sellers, abbr. DCVW

69. Before Facebook, there was ___ MYSPACE

70. ___ Fitzgerald ELLA

DOWN

1. Mick Jagger’s group THEROLLINGSTONES

3. Bohemian Rhapsody group QUEEN

5. What CD stands for COMPACTDISC

8. Eclectic D.C. antique furniture store MISSPIXIES

10. Star of a classic sitcom that ran from 1961–1964 VANDYKE

13. Sung by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s MOONRIVER

14. Old but coveted ANTIQUE

16. Not 45 down’s lover BILLIEJEAN

18. Aka Rose Nylund BETTYWHITE

21. Before text messages, there was ___ AIM

24. Ancient internet access device MODEM

25. Before keyboards, there were ___ TYPEWRITERS

27. Prince’s acronym TAFKAP

28. Morning meal group BREAKFASTCLUB

30. Mother and father MOMNPOP

32. Looming threat during 12 across ATOMICBOMB

34. One of the best-selling jazz vocalists of all time SINATRA

35. Famous train set producer LIONEL

37. Famous “Rocky Horror Picture” quote DAMNITJANET

38. Trebek’s game show JEOPARDY

39. What D.C. stands for DETECTIVECOMICS

43. Where eggs are scrambled DINER

45. King of Pop MICHEALJACKSON

46. Once part of a TV station’s sign-off NATIONALANTHEM

48. Popular collector’s item BASEBALLCARDS

49. 1980s workout attire LEGWARMERS

50. “Little red ___” CORVETTE

52. Quality timber GOODWOOD

53. First at-home video game console ODYSSEY

55. ___ modern MIDCENTURY

56. Community action project by SWATCHROOM COMMONTHREAD

58. Little red wagon RADIOFLYER

60. Hairspray AQUANET

63. Online but D.C.-based vintage furniture vendor OVERSTREET

64. Legendary lefty guitarist HENDRIX

65. Vintage Ford MODELA

