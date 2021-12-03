The New Pornographers’ “Mass Romantic” Show at 9:30 Club

Whenever a band does an album anniversary tour, romantics may become starry-eyed and nostalgic, superimposing the dramatic highs and lows of their own youth onto the album that played in the background for the rites and rituals of young adulthood. Cynics, though, may look at these album tours as lazy and opportunistic, preying upon those above romantic types. Who even listens to the whole album again after the first listen?

But when the band in question is The New Pornographers and the album anniversary tour is for not one but two of their masterworks, the mass romantics win over the cynics.

Playing to a sea of mostly elder millennials and Gen Xers, the band and audience had all the exuberance of a prom night celebration even if it looked more like a high school reunion for the two sold-out shows at 9:30 Club: Wednesday night’s 21st-anniversary tour for their classic “Mass Romantic” (2000) and Thursday evening for the sweet 16th birthday of their junior release “Twin Cinema” (2005). That’s right, even the debut album would be old enough to grab a beer at this show, and their junior effort would be getting a driver’s permit and entering the junior year of high school.

Dublin singer-songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances opened the show both nights with a dreamy, hazy set of half-dozen songs that evoked the best of 1960s country-folk songs of longing and loneliness.

Once they took the stage, the band launched right into the confectionary title track with its Beach Boys melodies and unforgettable bridge. During the next two hours, the band played the power pop perfection that is their debut, an album that has no deadweight or sleeper songs. It was a joy to hear rarely (never?) performed b-sides like “The Mary Martin Show,” to relish the anthemic build-up of “Execution Day,” to bop along to the catchy “Body Says No,” and to share the communal experience in a room where everyone is not only having the same experience now but also reflecting back on when they first enjoyed those same songs 21 years before.

Centrally located up front was the mastermind of the Vancouver-based supergroup A.C. Newman on guitars and vocals, the incomparable Neko Case flanked his right, and next to her was guest vocalist Nora O’Connell, who contributed vocals to several of the band’s albums. To Newman’s left was Kathryn Calder on keyboards, vocals and melodica, Newman’s niece who joined the line-up before the recording of “Twins Cinema.” In the back, Todd Fancy played lead guitar shredding through songs like “Mystery Hours,” and keeping the rhythm going was Joe Seiders on the drums and John Collins on bass.

Before the second song, “The Fake News Headlines,” Newman and Case joked that Dan Bejar was backstage, pacing like a caged panther, and he would indeed slink onto stage for his songs and then stalk back off again.

While previously announced that Bejar would be hitting the road with the band, it was still a welcome (not quite) surprise as he didn’t appear on the band’s last two records. He announced in 2019 that he had left the band, but if we have learned anything during the pandemic, it’s that we are all continually reevaluating our lives and the choices we made before 2020. And what a welcome back for the singer-songwriter who provided the band with their most trippy songs. The audience screamed out their love for Bejar throughout the night.

The New Pornographers has always been a supergroup consisting of musical stars with their own careers, belonging to other bands and with other artistic projects — Destroyer, Limblifter, etc. Neko Case may be the star who has possibly burned the brightest as a solo artist (at least in the States). While some founding and long-term members have left the group, the roster of associated artists has continued to grow over the years, creating a nebulous band defined by a welcoming carousel of exceptional musicians.

Adding to the feeling of a happy reunion, Case and Newman exchanged playful banter, like a long-married couple finishing each other’s thoughts, and the audience cheered for Case’s offstage partner and stage manager, Jeff Galegher, who helped with a recurring tech issue. The audience knew the words to the anniversary classics and danced along during a second set heavy on hits from the band’s twenty-plus-year dynasty as Canadian rock royalty.

The second set included the sun-soaked poetry of “Myriad Harbour,” the title tracks from their albums “Brill Bruisers” (2014) and “Whiteout Conditions” (2017), and two favorites from their eighth and most recent release, “In the Morse Code of Brake Lights: You’ll Need Backseat Driver” and “Falling Down the Stairs of Your Smile.” The stirring Christmas EP track “The Spirit of Giving” fittingly closed the show.

But maybe it was the lyrics to their sophomore album song “Testament to Youth in Verse” that best captures the joy of seeing The New Pornographers back together for this double-anniversary album tour: “Should you go looking for a testament to youth in verse, variations on the age-old curse / You blame the stations when they play you like a fool and like a fool you get played with.”

9:30 Club’s disco ball descended for the love song about having a deep and complicated history with an old flame “Champions of Red Wine,” and it became prom or the high school reunion all over again: Awkwardly swaying in place, that fierce mix of looking backward at youth while looking across the room at people you once knew and loved, who have aged and matured, gone grey or grown pouchy, and lived their full, beautiful, messy lives — just like you.

To learn more about The New Pornographers, visit thenewpornographers.com or follow them on Instagram @thenewpornographers.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.