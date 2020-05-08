The Homebound Issue: May 2020

THE HOMEBOUND ISSUE. Another month has passed in this surreal time of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, and as our city continues to struggle with the cataclysmic impacts of coronavirus, we are taking solace in the waves of positivity seen and heard across the District. I cannot stress enough how meaningful it has been to watch D.C. brimming with acts of kindness and support across all communities, and to be able to speak with some of the locals whose example we should all be following.

While I cannot take credit for the stunning breakfast spread accompanying my letter (thank you, Little Leaf and Salt & Sundry’s Amanda McClements for sharing), I can say this drool-worthy smorgasbord is a perfect example of what we hoped to capture with our Homebound Issue. In other words, a glimpse into how we’re all staying sane while in quarantine. McClements was one of several dozen locals who submitted images of what’s helping them continue some semblance of normalcy in their everyday lives while being cooped up inside.

Our May cover features a range of these windows into D.C. lives, from chef and restaurateur Erik Bruner-Yang cooking with his daughter Amara and artist Emon Surakitkoson cuddling with her English bulldog Noodle to concert photographer Mike Kim enjoying a glass of wine and a good read on his rooftop. We were thrilled to highlight a small but diverse group of interviewees and friends of the magazine in their element on the cover, and you can check out our full photo gallery of submissions right here.

Musician O-Slice at home. Salmon & pup by Paul Taylor, founder of the Get a Hero Be a Hero pop-up. Dinner spread by Amanda McClements, owner of Salt & Sundry and Little Leaf. Baking bread by MoKi Media's Channing Lee Foster. Workspace by District Fray contributor Rich Kessler. Vino and live stream by District Fray contributor Shantel Mitchell Breen. Tools of the trade by local photographer Eric Lee. Service Bar's Chad Spangler cooking. Scrabble with my nine-year-old daughter by Amanda Sweet, owner of Bucklesweet Media. Picnic by Maha & Dannia Hakki of MoKi Media. Photographer Tony Powell at work. Photographer Mike Kim plays guitar. Music writer Jake Ramirez. Kelly Carnes of Carnes & Co makes CAREonavirusCandles. Jon Schott of The People's Drug makes a drink. I.M.P.'s Jordan Grobe at home. I.M.P.'s Audrey Fix Schaefer ready for her walk. Gardening by Sense's Erin Derosa. Fresh baked goods by District Fray staff writer Lani Furbank. Dan Carter in drag. Photo by Cassidy DuHon. Cocktail by District Fray contributor Jean Schindler. Chef Erik Bruner-Yang and daughter Amara pick ingredients. Call Your Mother Deli's Andrew Dana with pup. Artist Emon Surakitkoson designs a Buttercream Bakery cake. Allegory's Paul Gonzalez and Daru's Holly Lowe prep for cocktail hour. Prev 1 of 25 Next

This month, we kicked off each section of our magazine with an interview featuring a local who opened up to one of our writers about how they’re surviving Covid-19, both professionally and personally. Our staff chatted with budding and seasoned photographers, playwrights, pro athletes, musicians, beverage directors, chefs, artists, and more about how they’re taking care of their businesses, their communities, their families and themselves. A resounding theme in most if not all of our conversations was the importance of looking forward, remaining resilient and practicing self-care as much as possible.

D.C. United’s Griffin Yow, Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal and Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne talked shop with deputy editor Trent Johnson; Serenata’s Andra “AJ” Johnson shared her thoughts on why diversity in our food and bev scene is more important now than ever with assistant editor M.K. Koszycki; veteran D.C. photographer Chris Chen let me pick his brain about three generations of Chens in the District and why he’ll never spend $12 on a soup dumpling; and staff writer Kelsey Cochran chatted game-changing laws impacting the drink industry with Allegory’s Paul Gonzalez, Service Bar’s Chad Spangler, Jon Schott of The People’s Drug and many more.

Foodie Alex Thompson and cocktail queen Jean Schindler shared their recipes for your next virtual dinner party, up-and-coming fitness instructor Shelby Hoefling chatted about the benefits of yin yoga, artist E$ created another kick-ass illustration highlighting life at home, and Keith Loria spoke with dance companies like S. J. Ewing & Dancers and Dance Place about how they’re sharing their art during the pandemic. Plus, we look at how local bookstores are faring, music nerds are staying connected digitally, and chefs are getting creative and giving back. Add a profile on electro-pop darlings Little Dragon and a roundup of our favorite moments in recent pro sports to rewatch from home to the mix, and you’ve got yourself a well-rounded spring issue of District Fray.

