The Experiential Crossword

This month, we’re going experimental with our crossword. Take a walk on the wild side with exotic foods, tech mysteries and some popular D.C. spots, too. Bon appétit! See the answers here.

Print the downloadable PDF here.

ACROSS

1. Not “real” meat

6. Computer science branch responsible for many innovations, abbr.

8. Ketchikan’s state, abbr.

9. Carvings and such

10. Dover’s state, shortened

11. What you’ll explode every July

13. Part of a dean’s email address

14. British Invasion drummer

15. Thai-style burger

17. Steelers state

19. Campaigned for election

20. Copacabana city, familiarly

21. It may “tell your future,” 2 words

23. A fraternity chapter

25. French for sea

26. Sweet potato

27. Bring back to former glory

29. Salvation Army, abbr.

31. They can be bought in bulk at MOM’s Organic Market

33. Coffee fruit seed

36. Coffee & Wine at the Viceroy

38. British thanks

39. Classic Aston Martins

40. “Brokeback Mountain” director Lee

42. D.C.’s theatre festival, 2 words

DOWN

1. Smithsonian’s second oldest building: Arts and _____

2. Loving more than one

3. Former “60 Minutes” correspondent

4. Slide on ice

5. The United States Innovation and Competition Act, for example

6. Flood ship

7. “___ in his kiss”

9. Pioneering Dadaist artist

12. It’s a foot long

16. Insect eaten in Zambia and the Congo

17. Remove the peel

18. Chef with a passion for innovative foods, José _____

19. Interesting looking fruit from Southeast Asia

21. Ford of fashion

22. Celebratory poem

24. “Very funny!”

27. Avoid conformity

28. Indefinite article

30. “Dancing Queen” pop group

32. Experimental chef, Nicholas ____

34. Surreal perception? abbr.

35. Fad? Bubble? Future?

37. Debussy’s “La ___”

39. City known for its cherry blossoms

41. Big name in appliances

