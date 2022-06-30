Play
The Experiential Crossword
June 30, 2022 @ 9:00am
This month, we’re going experimental with our crossword. Take a walk on the wild side with exotic foods, tech mysteries and some popular D.C. spots, too. Bon appétit! See the answers here.
Print the downloadable PDF here.
ACROSS
1. Not “real” meat
6. Computer science branch responsible for many innovations, abbr.
8. Ketchikan’s state, abbr.
9. Carvings and such
10. Dover’s state, shortened
11. What you’ll explode every July
13. Part of a dean’s email address
14. British Invasion drummer
15. Thai-style burger
17. Steelers state
19. Campaigned for election
20. Copacabana city, familiarly
21. It may “tell your future,” 2 words
23. A fraternity chapter
25. French for sea
26. Sweet potato
27. Bring back to former glory
29. Salvation Army, abbr.
31. They can be bought in bulk at MOM’s Organic Market
33. Coffee fruit seed
36. Coffee & Wine at the Viceroy
38. British thanks
39. Classic Aston Martins
40. “Brokeback Mountain” director Lee
42. D.C.’s theatre festival, 2 words
DOWN
1. Smithsonian’s second oldest building: Arts and _____
2. Loving more than one
3. Former “60 Minutes” correspondent
4. Slide on ice
5. The United States Innovation and Competition Act, for example
6. Flood ship
7. “___ in his kiss”
9. Pioneering Dadaist artist
12. It’s a foot long
16. Insect eaten in Zambia and the Congo
17. Remove the peel
18. Chef with a passion for innovative foods, José _____
19. Interesting looking fruit from Southeast Asia
21. Ford of fashion
22. Celebratory poem
24. “Very funny!”
27. Avoid conformity
28. Indefinite article
30. “Dancing Queen” pop group
32. Experimental chef, Nicholas ____
34. Surreal perception? abbr.
35. Fad? Bubble? Future?
37. Debussy’s “La ___”
39. City known for its cherry blossoms
41. Big name in appliances
