The Byrdland Vintage Playlist

Vinyl player and record at Byrdland. Photo by Kimchi Photography.

We asked Byrdland co-owner Joe Lapan to create a vintage playlist of his favorite retro songs across genres. Check out what made the list below, and visit District Fray’s website to download our Spotify playlist.

1. “Stage Fright – Live at the Academy of Music /1971” by The Band

Capturing a classic rock/jam band at an important live performance is definitely of some vintage significance.

2. “Sho Nuff” by Leon Bridges

One of our current throwback soul superstars who authentically channels the vintage vibes.

3. “Chan Chan” by Buena Vista Social Club

There’s something severely nostalgic, timeless and enchanting about classic Cuban sounds.

4. “Suzie Q” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

CCR’s version of the rockabilly standard that oozes vintage.

5. “Bodhisattva” by Steely Dan

I’m a Steely Dan “Stan” in no small part to what their musicality and innovation provided to the hip-hop canvas.

6. “Nasty Gal” by Betty Davis

R&B and funk pioneer that we lost this year but who is credited with paving the way for generations of female artists to get funky.

7. “Pretty Girl” by Bo Diddley

A guitar blues-rock legend who many people don’t know spent a lot of time in D.C. in the 1950s and 1960s.

8. “L.A. Woman” by The Doors

Final album with Jim Morrison, who spent formative years in Fairfax, Virginia.

9. “Heartache Tonight” by the Eagles

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, the Eagles are a country-blues-rock-pop sensation that was definitely in my parents’ collection.

10. “I Wish It Would Rain” by Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul covers The Temptations, enough said.

11. “Pelota (Cut a Rug Mix)” by Khruangbin

Khruangbin might be the most timeless artist we have right now, simultaneously retro and futuristic.

12. “I’m Free (Heaven Helps The Man)” by Kenny Loggins

Anything from the Footloose soundtrack evokes big-time nostalgia from most music lovers of my age.

13. “Good Feeling” by Jackie Mittoo

Early reggae/ska sounds are just so transcendent of any time period or mood.

14. “Sun is Shining (Over You)” by Lee “Scratch” Perry

We lost Lee Perry this year and his music deserves a spot on almost any playlist.

15. “All Night Long (All night)” by Lionel Ritchie

An album that gives me nostalgia for the record collection my parents had and one I bet everyone else’s parents had, too.

16. “Under My Thumb” by The Rolling Stones

Classic early Stones.

17. “Footprints” by Lonnie Liston Smith & The COSMIC ECHOES

A soul-jazz pioneer with ties to the D.C. area as well; along with Roy Ayers and others, Smith provided a rich trove for hip-hop sampling.

18. “Searching” by Pete Rock & CL Smooth

I’m terribly nostalgic for 1990s “Golden Era” hip-hop and especially the artists and songs that draw from the Roy Ayers catalog of samples.

19. “Meet Me at the Go-Go” by Hot, Cold Sweat

In D.C., it’s impossible to talk about important music or vinyl records without a classic go-go track.

20. “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by The Who

Tapping directly into the vintage nostalgia of the “Almost Famous” era.

21. “Castles in the Sand” by Stevie Wonder

Young Stevie, the ultimate surf/soul nostalgia blend.

22. “For Once in My Life” by Stevie Wonder

Stevie is the only artist who deserved two songs on this list.

23. “Dollar Bill Blues” by Townes Van Zandt

TVZ’s catalog has been mined heavily in providing rugged vibes to some of the best movies and TV shows of our lifetime.

Byrdland Records: 1264 5th St. NE, DC; byrdlandrecords.com // @byrdlandrecords

