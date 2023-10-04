Coming to a Haus Near You: “The Bambi Show”

Bambi of the haus of bambi is back with a new monthly party celebrating all things queer art and more.

All eyes are on Bambi when they enter a room — or in many instances, dance in a room. At District Fray’s Art Out Loud Party with Capital Pride this past June, Bambi performed on the edge of Selina Hotel’s rooftop garden wearing a gold glitter fringe coat and not much else. For four hours, Bambi was chained to a disco ball, dancing by themselves in a mesmerizing performance that left people talking throughout the party and days later.

Bambi is that gorl — just check their Instagram handle for proof — and they continue to find new ways to create spaces for queer entertainment and performance art. The next installment for the D.C.-based dancer, producer and haus of bambi founder, is an intimate salon variety show series titled “The Bambi Show,” which will premiere on October 17.

As for what to expect?

Once a month on a Tuesday, Bambi will host a special guest artist, and they will chat, perform and interact with the audience in a live show extravaganza. Expect laughs, secrets spilled and a possible stunt or two thrown into the mix.

“It’s going to be a little bit of ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse,’ ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ and Warhol’s Factory,” Bambi says. “The demographic is those who are looking for weeknight, queer, odd, creative entertainment.”

The location is set to change for each show, but Bambi promises each place will be Metro-accessible private venues, like local homes and bar spaces. Every show will have a fixed itinerary starting at 7 p.m. with a social hour for mingling, followed by the performance at 8 p.m.

“The show is an excuse to get people to meet and have conversations with each other,” Bambi says. “Not as a networking thing, but rather to come to this cool thing that is low stakes. The event will end at 9:30 p.m. each time. It’s like sitting down and watching an episode of ‘SVU.’ You can commit to this.”

While the exact dates of guest appearances are still under wraps, some of the confirmed artists for the next few months include dancer and Broadway choreographer Raja Feather Kelly; University of Maryland artist-in-residence for performance art Kate Ladenheim; and 2022 CFDA Emerging Designer nominee Bach Mai (who Bambi met in ballet class 15 years ago).

The plan is to keep the shows small, with room for only 50 or 100 attendees depending on venue. People will have to purchase tickets by signing up for haus of bambi’s free social club, Club Haus, and the location will be disclosed a week before the event to add to the mystique.

Tickets are expected to be $20 and will include free “haus” wine. Bambi is also setting up an option online for people to donate a ticket so someone facing financial barriers can attend, too.

Above all, Bambi wants people to arrive as themselves, be entertained and escape the weekday doldrums.

“It’s a night off. You can show up in your pajamas, or you can show up in a gown. This is the night you need to have on Tuesday, and I’m facilitating it. I’m happy to tap dance for you.”

“The Bambi Show” premieres on October 17 from 7-9:30 p.m. To purchase tickets and stay informed on updates about the upcoming monthly shows, sign up to be a Club Haus member at hausofbambi.com, and follow on Instagram @hausofbambi and @thatgorlbambi.

