A Look Inside District Fray’s Art Out Loud Rooftop Pride Party at Selina

At District Fray’s Art Out Loud party, we danced, we created and we celebrated all things Pride.

On June 3, D.C. showed up for District Fray’s Art Out Loud party. Held at Selina Hotel & Cowork, the party spanned three different floors (plus a room dedicated to Monko Dispensary on the fourth floor), all filled with DJs, art activations, a maker’s market, food from Amparo and specialized drinks from Disco Mary Collective. Everywhere guests looked there was art: live mural painting with artists Ashely Jaye Williams, Nia Keturah Calhoun and Lisa Marie Thalhammer, body paint by Daryle Locko and an outdoor rooftop performance from haus of bambi had guests mesmerized. Check out these photos of Art Out Loud, where we celebrated all things art and Pride all night long. Photos by Ben Droz.

