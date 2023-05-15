One Era at a Time: Taylor Swift Plays in Philadelphia

Taylor Swift returned to her home state of Pennsylvania for the first time in five years to play her “Eras” tour.

As the sun began to set on a warm May evening, thousands of Swifties made their way to Lincoln Financial Field for the first of three highly anticipated Taylor Swift “Eras” concerts in Philadelphia. The excitement for the May 12 show was palpable, as Swifties dressed in attire inspired by any of Swift’s ten albums.

“Tonight, we’re going to be going through an adventure, one era at a time,” Swift told the sold-out audience of over 60,000 people.

The evening kicked off with 18-year-old Dallas native GAYLE. The singer-songwriter performed eight songs including her hit “abcdefu.” Then came Grammy-nominated Pheobe Bridgers. The 28-year-old indie singer-songwriter also performed eight songs, and later in the night she performed with Swift for her featured song on “Red (Taylor’s Version),” “Nothing New.”

As the clock on the screen ticked down to zero, the stage came to life and the crowd erupted in cheers. Swift opened the show with “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince,” instantly setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.

Swift took the audience on a journey through her musical career, playing songs from each of her albums, beginning with “Lover” and ending with her most recent album, “Midnights.” As she performed each song, the stage transformed to match the aesthetic of the corresponding era — elaborate sets, multiple outfit changes, stunning visuals and impressive pyrotechnics.

One of the highlights of the show was when Swift performed “’tis the damn season” from her “evermore” album. The energy in the stadium was electric as the audience sang along to every single lyric. When Swift reached the chorus and sang the words “my hometown,” the crowd went wild, shouting the lyrics at the top of their lungs. It was a special moment, as Swift was performing in her own home state for the first time in five years.

Swift also took the time to reflect on her childhood in Pennsylvania, sharing anecdotes of growing up down the road and never imagining being able to sell out Lincoln Financial Field.

“Seeing you sing along to music I made when I was 12 means a lot,” she said, tearing up. “I appreciate it so much.”

The concert ended with a special surprise. During each of her nightly performances, she reserves an acoustic segment with two tracks from her extensive discography. On Philadelphia’s first night, the unexpected selections from her deep vault included “gold rush” and “Come Back…Be Here (Taylor’s Version)” from her re-recording of “Red.”

The three-hour, 44-song setlist concert never had a dull moment and was the most impressive stadium show I’ve ever seen. After not performing for five years, there’s no doubt of Swift’s ability to connect with her fans and create a sense of community. As the crowd poured out of the stadium, it was clear fans left feeling uplifted and inspired by the experience, which would be remembered as one of the most unforgettable nights of the lives of Swifties forever.

