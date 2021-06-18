Swingers Brings Crazy Golf to D.C.

Swingers, the newest addition to Dupont Circle’s social scene, provides a glimpse into what post-work drinks can be after the pandemic.

The London-born venue, first introduced in 2014, opens its first U.S. location today and offers crazy golf, gourmet street food and cocktails. The venue opens in what was formerly Buffalo Billiards , a 25 year Dupont mainstay that closed in 2019 and also offered adult games.

The interior of Swingers — as well as its name — is inspired by the 1920’s English golf clubhouses, a time in British history the website describes as “verdant” and “undulating.” The first floor is reminiscent of a country club bar and features books nestled under a dark wood bar adorn with purple leather chairs.

Downstairs there are multiple bars, the cafeteria, an outdoor patio and two mini-golf courses. One of the bars is called The Players Lounge and features a wraparound couch and windows looking out onto one of the mini-golf courses. The VIP lounge is called The Snug.

There are whimsical details throughout Swingers to remind you not to take things too seriously. Servers wear mismatched plaid pants and a golf print-top featuring photo-edited celebrity heads on golfers’ bodies. There is also a nod to social media needs; visitors can take photos on a Swingers branded golf cart before the game or on a winning pedestal-stand afterward.

To eat, gourmet street food is created in four separate kitchens and features food from D.C. restaurants Succotash, Kneadza Pizza, tuTaco and Mah-Ze-Dahr. The cafeteria also has picnic tables under ruffly striped umbrellas conveniently located near the DJ booth. One of our favorite features is the customer-friendly food service: orders are taken at the bar, and patrons are given a number that appears on screens throughout the space, indicating when an order is ready for pick up at the food window.

On the drink menu, there was notably a wide variety of options, including clubhouse classics, frozen cocktails, tiki drinks, the trendy espresso martini and more. The beer, wine and liquor menu also offers a wide variety of options including hard seltzers and a long list of whiskeys.

To play crazy golf, you schedule a tee time, get a playing card with a mini-pencil, and then at the scheduled time, proceed to one of two mini-golf courses. The two courses are called Waterwheel and Clocktower. Each golf course is nine holes, has a set of player rules, tree stumps to place your drinks, and friendly “caddy’s” who take your order as you go through the course.

On the ninth hole — the signature Swingers’ hole — you step up to spin a prize wheel if you get a hole-in-one. When I spun, my prize was a burger, but sadly I did not get a hole-in-one. I asked the server if anyone had, and he said he’d won six times but had been practicing for a month.

While on the Waterwheel course, people were swaying to the DJ’s songs, drinking and laughing. They were enjoying the new meaning of a Swingers’ experience: drinking good cocktails while playing a round of crazy golf in D.C.’s new English-inspired golf clubhouse.

Swingers: 1330 19th St. NW, DC; swingers.club.us // @swingersus

