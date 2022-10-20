Knot Your Typical American Restaurant

Located on the ground floor of Navy Yard’s newest luxury hotel property, Thompson Washington D.C, Surveyor sails into town offering a heightened dining experience featuring classic American dishes which complement its oceangoing namesake.

Nods to the area’s Naval history abound from cocktails named after knots—try the Clover Hitch (New Amsterdam gin, hibiscus, salted raspberry, lemon, egg white; and Halter Hitch (Courvoisier cognac, Grand Marnier, lemon, clover honey, bubbles)—to a menu that features New Orleans BBQ shrimp, crab cakes, and pan seared salmon.

Not to be missed however are more turf focused favorites including the Mushroom Stroganoff, which is definitely worth a try. A Marine Surveyor is the person who examines and certifies a ship for voyage, much like a Chef in their kitchen. In this case, Chef Brian Hatfield helms the boat. Hailing from Alpharetta, Georgia, Hatfield’s menu weaves in his love for southern cooking with items like cornbread, deviled eggs, and slow roasted meatball. We dare you to not fill yourself up with the hot Parker House rolls made with Chesapeake whipped butter.

The sophisticated Thompson property boasts three food and beverage dining venues including the Thompson Bar Room and The Rooftop at the Thompson. The latter is an ideal nook to tie one pre or post-dinner while soaking in sweeping views of the Southwest waterfront. Bon Voyage!

Surveyor: 221 Tingey St SE, DC; surveyorrestaurant.com // @thompsonwashingtondc