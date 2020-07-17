A Summer Style Guide

I don’t have to tell you that this summer is a super strange one. Instead of shopping for vacation outfits and looks for the office, you’re probably wondering how many more times you can wear the same pair of leggings in a week and get away with it. But just because summer looks way different than years past doesn’t mean you can’t still look cute. I rounded up a few of my go-tos this season, with a focus on simplicity and comfort.

Bike Shorts

90s babies, rejoice! The trend our parents dressed us in as little ones is back in grownup form. Whether solid or patterned, bike shorts are a great bottom layer to pair with the oversized tees in your closet just waiting to have a new lease on life. Not too short and not too long, they’re great for the summer heat and socially distanced walks, and can easily be elevated with a cute cuffed tee, tennis shoes and a few accessories. Girlfriend Collective has a sportier look for those who might actually hop on a bike while in these shorts (with tons of colors), and Old Navy’s are a bit simpler for the fashion bike short wearer.

Statement Earrings

In the before Covid times, layering jewelry was a go-to look of mine. Now, in an effort to keep it simple on the days I do want to look a bit nicer or have an important Zoom meeting, nothing says “I have it together” but also offers some intrigue like one-of-a-kind statement earrings. I’m not talking about the kind from fast fashion retailers either. These shops below offer true twists and colorful sets that will set you apart on your virtual happy hour, conference call or just brighten up an everyday look. Official Royal Watch is local and has earrings for every style, and Glassy Brand is retro, L.A. cool and colorful.

T-Shirt Dresses

While I love a nice summer dress, comfort is currently everything. So what’s better than wearing a flowy cotton T-shirt dress? Add a variety of colors to your wardrobe for endless pairing opportunities. T-shirt dresses are great to wear around the house and if you do brave the outside world, they can go from chill to super cute with some necklaces or an oversized denim jacket on top. Breathable cuts and materials make them an ideal choice for days when the idea of pants is too daunting but the weather is giving you swamp vibes. Target has some always trusty solid basics, while ASOS offers cute stripes and an interesting oversized sleeve for something extra but still comfy chic.

Boots

Tired of looking for the perfect sandal to go with all my summer outfits, I started repurposing short boots as part of warm weather looks. For those of you opposed to closed-toed shoes in the summer, a few boot/sandal hybrids like these from Chinese Laundry are a sturdier, more airy compromise. Break out the booties ahead of fall though and pair them with the aforementioned T-shirt dress or a twist on other staple outfits.

Rompers and Jumpsuits

I’m a firm believer that there’s a romper and/or jumpsuit for every size, style and season. Cooler nights fare well with cropped sleeveless jumpsuits like these from ModCloth, and a shorts romper such as this one from H&M in a simple color is a perfect simple daytime look. These all-in-one pieces are on trend and eliminate the guesswork of pairing multiple layers while being comfortable to boot.

Masks

Since we’re all wearing them, we might as well have fun with them. As you can see by the following picks, there truly is a mask for every occasion.

Baublebar Adjustable Face Masks

Women’s 2pc Fabric Face Masks – Universal Thread™ Rose Solid/Apricot Floral

Kitsch Neutral Cotton Face Mask

