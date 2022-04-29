The Essential Sounds of Summer: 32 Festivals + Outdoor Shows

The long-awaited return to festivals and outdoor concerts has arrived — and you should enjoy the outdoors with an appropriate soundtrack. From local go-go to industrial-tinged pop, throwback hip-hop to the next generation of drag talent, this spring and summer is full of shows worthy of their ticket prices. District Fray’s curated list of festivals and outdoor shows is your essential guide to concerts in the DMV.

4.30 + 5.1

Project Glow Fest

Dance music’s stronghold in D.C. is more than evident. On the edge of the Anacostia River, Project Glow is a two-day party of electronic music that features more than 50 local and internationally-renowned DJs. $90+. 1-11 p.m. RFK Festival Grounds: 2500 Independence Ave. SE, DC; eventsdc.com/venue/rfk-stadium; projectglowfest.com // @projectglowfest

5.6-5.8

M3 Rock Festival

M3 Rock Festival serves clssic rock nostalgia at its finest. Rock idols Tom Keifer, Cult (formerly Blue Öyster Cult) and Tesla are headlining this tried-and-true celebration of some of the best hair and not-hair metal of the ’80s, and it’s sure to be kitted out with star-studded leather and dark eyeliner. $75+. Multiple times. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp; m3rockfest.com // @m3rockfestival

5.20

Preakness Live

Baltimore’s Preakness Live rings in a new wave of contemporary festival culture. Presenting the city’s finest entertainment offerings — from music to food to art — Preakness delivers the best of Baltimore’s undiscovered youth culture. Showcasing internationally-renowned stars and emerging artists with Baltimore origins, expect big names Megan Thee Stallion and Ms. Lauryn Hill alongside Brittney Spencer and Darin Atwater. $59+. 3 p.m. Pimlico Race Course: 5201 Park Heights Ave. Baltimore, MD; pimlico.com // @pimlicorc; preakness.com // @preaknessstakes

5.28

Big Tony and Trouble Funk, E.U. with Sugar Bear Junkyard Band

Celebrate D.C.’s musical contribution to the world in a beautiful setting that happens to be an official partner to the National Park Service. This is one of the most American shows of the outdoor concert season. $27+. 7 p.m. Wolf Trap Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

WMZQ Fest

Country lovers are bound to tear up when they see the lineup for this year’s WMZQ Fest. Tenured country star Tim McGraw, with support from the soulful Alexandra Kay and emerging artist Brandon Davis, are sure to entertain. $29.50+. 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live: 7800 Cellar Door Dr. Bristow, VA; livenation.com // @jiffylubelive

6.3-6.5

Let’s Go! Music Festival

With Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Goo Goo Dolls at the forefront of the lineup, Let’s Go! is sure to breed questionable Southern pride and alternative rock nostalgia. $79.99+. 5-10 p.m. Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds: 1450 Generals Hwy. Crownsville, MD; aacountyfair.org // @aacofair; letsgofest.com // @letsgomusicfest

6.8

Halsey: Love and Power Tour

Halsey is getting this pick due to her 2021 Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross produced “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.” It’ll be interesting to witness how the angst translates live. $29.50+. 7 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp

6.10-6.12

Columbia Festival of the Arts’ LakeFest Weekend

This dynamic festival is open to all ages. LakeFest features live music, film screenings and a fine arts show, all situated on Columbia’s waterfront. Free. Multiple times. Columbia Lakefront Stage: 10275 Wincopin Cir. Columbia, MD; columbiafestival.org/lakefest-free-weekend // @columbiafestarts

6.11

Dave Matthews Band

If you’re going to see America’s most important legacy jam band that has a full-time violinist, you should see them in their natural habitat: outdoors. $49.50+. 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live: 7800 Cellar Door Dr. Bristow, VA; livenation.com // @jiffylubelive

6.15

Belle and Sebastian + Japanese Breakfast

The past, present and future of beloved indie rock. Go for the crooning Glasgowians, get there early for the rock music bordering on pop. Read “Crying in H Mart,” the acclaimed memoir by Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, between sets. $40+. 7 p.m. Wolf Trap Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

6.16-6.17

Sheryl Crow + Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Waxahatchee

Remember when Crow was kinda, sorta goth on her 1996 self-titled album? I miss those days. If you’re like me, you’ll enjoy the darker aspects of Isbell and Waxahatchee. Of the three, I’m most excited from the stuff Waxahatchee plays from “Saint Cloud.” $49+. 7 p.m. Wolf Trap Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

6.18

Voodoo Threauxdown

Organized by famed brass musician and Louisiana native Trombone Shorty, this mini-festival turns the focus on contemporary music with New Orleans origins. Expect genre-bending performances that incorporate elements of jazz, funk, bounce, hip-hop and more. $42+. 7 p.m. Wolf Trap Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

6.24

Daybreaker Natüre Tour

When the sun rises, Daybreaker’s cult following flocks to experience a joyous yoga and dance party that fosters connection within an accepting and wellness-oriented community. $25+. 6 a.m. The Reach at The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW DC; kennedycenter.org // @kennedycenter; daybreaker.com/event/naturetour-dc // @dybrkr

7.1

Masters of the Mic

This concert features iconic acts Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff, Slick Rick, Da Brat, Big Daddy Kane, Treach of Naughty by Nature & Talib Kweli. If you can’t find at least one MC you like on this bill, you most likely don’t enjoy late ’80s, early ’90s hip-hop. If you don’t, well, you can easily make your life better with a little Da Brat. Start with her 1994 album “Funkdafied.” $47+. 7:30 p.m. Wolf Trap Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

7.8

Dead & Company

If you’re going to see America’s most important legacy jam band that has toured multiple times summers as their goodbye tour, you should see them in their natural habitat: outdoors. $56.50+. 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live: 7800 Cellar Door Dr. Bristow, VA; livenation.com // @jiffylubelive

7.9

Culturefest DMV 2022: Celebrating Life

This day party is a back-to-back celebration of reggae, soca and afrobeats. Notable artists include Skinny Fabulous, Awilo Longomba and Wayne Wonder. $40. 1 p.m. Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds: 1450 Generals Hwy. Crownsville, MD; aacountyfair.org // @aacofair; culturefestdmv.com // @culturefestdmv

7.21

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker

The best triple-headliner bill this summer. Van Etten’s 2019 “Remind Me Tomorrow” was the best guitar driven record of that year. Olsen obviously loved the record and collaborated on a single with Van Etten in 2021. Baker’s 2021 “Little Oblivions” was one of the best guitar driven records of that year. This tour is the foundation of a great festival. Hopefully it goes well and becomes an annual event. $47+ 7:30 p.m. Wolf Trap Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

7.24

​​Sad Summer Festival Presented by Journeys

This soft punk festival serves alt feels with a bubblegum pop aesthetic. This year’s Sad Summer Festival will be headlined by electropop band Waterparks and pop-punk group Neck Deep. It’s for the few, the proud that mourn Warped Tour. $40+. 2:30 p.m. Pier Six Pavilion: 731 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD; sadsummerfest.com // @sadsummerfest

7.26

ZZ Top: Raw Whiskey Tour

Rest in peace Dusty Hill. The longtime bassist and singer of ZZ Top passed last summer. His final wishes included the band continuing on. Do what the man who penned “I Got the Six” wanted. Grow your beard and go see Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard (he’s the one without the beard) and new bassist Elwood Francis. $30+. 8 p.m. Pier Six Pavilion: 731 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD; livenation.com // @piersixpavilion

7.27

Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley

The Marley brothers are celebrating their legendary father on this tour. Celebrate with some like-minded, freedom loving souls on a late July evening. $47+. 7 p.m. Wolf Trap Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

7.30 + 7.31

Phish

If you’re going to see America’s most important jam band, you should see them in their natural habitat: outdoors. $49.50+. 7 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp

8.2

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2022

Season 14 of “Drag Race” was good. The RuPaul industrial drag machine keeps rolling and producing superstar after superstar ready, willing and able to accept your ticket, merch and Cameo money. I’ll be looking for some Lady Camden and Willow Pill shirts on this stop. $30+. 8 p.m. Pier Six Pavilion: 731 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD; livenation.com // @piersixpavilion

8.5-8.6

John Mulaney

I’m really intrigued to see how stand-up works at Merriweather. Mulaney is one of today’s best-working comedians but the art form typically works best in small clubs and thousand seat venues. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays in a massive, outdoor theater, especially on the lawn. $45+. 8 p.m.

Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp

8.6

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Chris Isaak

No offense to Lovett but this could easily be billed as The Beauty and the Beast of Americana. Lovett is somehow underappreciated even though he can move thousands of tickets in most every American city and Isaak’s songwriting is overlooked because he’s just so charming and good looking. What problems! $37+. 7:30 p.m. Wolf Trap Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

8.7

Summer Spirit Festival

This mid-summer festival is an ode to the biggest names in soul, R&B and hip-hop. Neo-soul goddess Erykah Badu is headlines this year alongside famed R&B artist Anthony Hamilton and hip-hop duo/BFFs Method Man & Redman. $74.75+. 3 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp

8.9

Fleet Foxes

Remember that scene in “Garden State” when Natalie Portman “changes” Zach Braff’s life by putting on Fleet Foxes? Remember? That’s a false memory. That was The Shins. Anyways, this band has aged way better than that scene. $45+. 8 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp

8.20-8.21

Steve Martin + Martin Short

There have to be a few under 30 folks that are attending this because of the success of “Only Murders in the Building” and have no idea Martin was the biggest comic on the planet for a few years in the ’70s and Short is one of Canada’s most important comic exports. $47+. 8 p.m. Wolf Trap Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

8.23

Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers & Chic

Including this to remind/inform you David Lynch directed a Duran Duran concert film in 2011 entitled “Unstaged.” $57.50+. 7 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp

9.9

She & Him, Neko Case

Who would’ve bet on the staying power of She & Him? Since 2008 the group has released three commercially and critically successful albums, two Christmas records and, somehow, avoided becoming a celebrity vanity project. But Neko Case is the reason this gets the pick. Her voice is the closest thing country music has to perfection. $32+. 8 p.m. Wolf Trap Filene Center: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

9.17

Outlaw Music Festival

Willie Nelson is an enduring force in contemporary country music, and this year he has returned to organize his traveling Outlaw Music Festival. Expect a mix of modern country and folk rock. $45+. 4:30 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp; outlawmusicfestival.com // @blackbird_presents

10.1

All Things Go Music Festival

All Things Go is the essential festival for GenZers, and this year’s lineup fits the bill. Lorde needs no introduction, Mitski is our soft girl pop idol and King Princess’ ballads are a true expression of queer joy. In addition to music, the festival will be topped off with immersive art installations and curated food experiences. $95+. 12 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp; allthingsgofestival.com // @allthingsgo

10.9

Down in the Reeds

This local jazz festival takes place on the serene grounds of Takoma’s historic Walter Reed House. Propounding “the healing power of music,” Down in the Reeds brings folks together to enjoy music in wonderful company. In true mini-festival fashion, the park will be kitted out with food trucks, beverages by local favorites Atlas Brew Works and light refreshments by Baltimore’s Southeastern Roastery Coffee Lab. Free. 11 a.m. The Parks at Walter Reed: 1010 Butternut St. NW, DC; downinthereeds.com // @downinthereeds