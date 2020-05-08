Submissions Open! 2020 District Fray + The Inner Loop Creative Writing Contest

District Fray is partnering with local literary arts organization The Inner Loop to sponsor our first-ever creative writing contest. Residents of the DMV are invited to submit short works in fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry. Entries will be judged by Rion Amilcar Scott. Winners will have their work published in the July issue of District Fray, and featured on The Inner Loop Radio podcast. Winners will also be invited to give a live reading of the winning piece at a virtual event with The Inner Loop.

Details, terms and conditions:

Contest is open for submissions May 8 through 11:59pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 . Writers must be residents of the DMV and may submit one entry in fiction, creative nonfiction, OR poetry. Submissions are limited to flash fiction and short nonfiction of 800 words or fewer, or up to 20 lines of poetry. To enter, email a PDF of your work indicating genre, along with contact information, to [email protected] by 11:59pm on Friday, June 5. Simultaneous submissions are allowed, but please notify us of withdrawal if your work has been selected for publishing elsewhere. All entries will be reviewed blind, with the author’s identifying information removed, by a panel from The Inner Loop and District Fray . Five finalists from each genre will be judged by Rion Amilcar Scott. Winners will be notified in late June and winning submissions will be published in the July issue of District Fray Magazine and featured on The Inner Loop Radio on Full Service Radio network. Winners will also receive a $50 cash award. District Fray Magazine reserves rights to first publication of winning entries.



About The Inner Loop:

The Inner Loop is a literary reading series and network for creative writers in the Washington, D.C. metro area. The organization aims to create a space for both emerging and established writers to connect with their community, and to transform the written word into a shared experience through the act of reading aloud. Founded in 2014, The Inner Loop is a non-profit organization driven by a love of writing, by the joy of hearing people read their work, and by a desire to make the work of local writers more accessible to their community. This is accomplished through four core programs including a monthly reading series, an annual summer writing residency, The Inner Loop Radio podcast, and biannual retreats, as well as additional special projects and collaborations ongoing throughout the year.

About District Fray Magazine:

District Fray Magazine is the new monthly print and digital publication from local media, social sports and events empire DC Fray. Led by longtime journalist Monica Alford, serving as editor-in-chief, District Fray Magazine is the keystone of DC Fray’s innovative media arm, which is the evolution of On Tap Magazine. “We’ve translated DC Fray’s ‘Make Fun Possible’ mantra into a tangible ethos for the magazine that Washingtonians can rely on to stay in the know about what to do in and around the city through the lens of inclusive, eclectic and objective content,” Alford says.