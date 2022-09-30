Sip in Style: 10 Stylish Bars + Restaurants

Boasting nearly 24 Michelin-starred restaurants, D.C. is home to some incredible food and beverage options. Locals are also fortunate not have to choose between excellent food and a stylish atmosphere. We are spotlighting bars and restaurants in our city that will have both your eyes and tastebuds thanking you. Whether you’re feeling chic and minimalist, cozy and moody or vibrant and daring, these places have you covered.

barmini

Adjacent to its Michelin-starred sister restaurant Minibar, this José Andrés concept is equal parts bar and learning center. Barmini is described as a cocktail lab, sleek and minimalist with an all-white interior. Zoomorphic seating options coupled with a wall of ceramic hands round out the space with a slight Mad Hatter’s tea party quality. 501 9th St. NW, DC; minibarbyjoseandres.com/barmini // @barminibyjose

El Secreto de Rosita

El Secreto de Rosita invites diners to spend their evenings sipping pisco sours in its wonderfully maximalist dining room. Lounge around on velvet chairs while taking in every exciting detail. The restaurant has a thing for unexpected pairings: sensual nude paintings cohabitate alongside portraits of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and droves of hanging plants outnumber ornate crystal chandeliers. 1624 U St. NW, DC; elsecretoderosita.com // @elsecretoderosita

The Green Zone

At this award-winning Middle Eastern cocktail bar, every aesthetic decision was made by owner Chris Francke with an intended story to tell. The Moorish and Arabesque light fixtures were inspired by Francke’s time in the Middle East. The tiled bar top is arguably the star of the show; Francke had the tiles imported from Morocco. The fan favorite, however, is the Johnnie Walker Black Label painting by Ashekman, a Beirut-based Arabic street art group. The painting is all too appropriate: according to the bar’s website, Walker is “the second currency of the Middle East.” 2226 18th St. NW, DC; thegreenzonedc.com // @thegreenzonedc

Lapis

Walking into Lapis feels like coming home — or rather, what you wish your home looked like. Family-owned and run, it’s no wonder this popular Afghani bistro perfected the harmony between familial intimacy and elegance. Expect to enjoy your Michelin guide-recommended meal nestled amongst intricate wooden details and black and white Popal family portraits accented by the restaurant’s signature lapis lazuli blue.

1847 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; lapisdc.com // @lapisdc

Maketto

Inspired by his heritage and travels, chef and owner Erik Bruner-Yang designed Maketto’s restaurant and retail concept around a modern interpretation of East Asian night markets. Aesthetically minimalist, Maketto’s immediate wow factor is the staircase display of sneakers. Whether you’re stopping by for an Americano, a bowl of noodles or a fresh pair of kicks, Maketto is sure to serve you up in style. 1351 H St. NE, DC;

maketto1351.com // @maketto1351

Mama Ayeshas

A true feast for the eyes, Mama Ayesha’s sumptuous interior reflects the restaurant’s rich history. Glance up and feel transported by Moorish lamps and muqarnas, the honeycomb-like architecture present on the ceilings of the Alhambra. Cozy up amongst the velvety salmon-colored booths and golden tapestries, contrasted against lush greenery and a running fountain. We can’t overlook the iconic mural on the building’s facade depicting Mama Ayesha herself surrounded by U.S. presidents. 1967 Calvert St. NW, DC; mamaayeshas.com // @mamaayeshas_dc

No Goodbyes

Situated in Adams Morgan’s urban oasis The Line Hotel, it’s almost impossible not to feel like the most stylish version of yourself at No Goodbyes. Grab a seat on chic leather barstools under sophisticated brass light fixtures. Thanks to the hotel’s previous life as a church, you’ll have the rare opportunity to cap your night surrounded by stained glass and neoclassical architecture. 1770 Euclid St. NW, DC; thelinehotel.com // @nogoodbyes_dc

Reveler’s Hour

Brought to you by the team behind the Michelin-starred Tail Up Goat, Reveler’s Hour boasts an unassuming yet elevated ambiance perfectly suited to its beloved wine list. Share bowls of delicious handmade pastas under the kind of lighting that encourages you to linger a while. The restrooms, wallpapered in cartoons by the James Beard award-winning artist and sommelier behind Fresh Cut Garden Hose, are the most whimsical stylistic choice. 1775 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; revelershour.com // @revelershour

Tiger Fork

This Chinese bistro is located in Shaw’s historic Blagden Alley. At Tiger Fork, guests enjoy contemporary takes on Hong Kong dishes beneath stylish lanterns and cascading strings of beads. Tiger Fork’s deep red hues set the tone for a glamorous night out; grab a drink at the bar and admire the intricate Chinese motifs overlaid on exposed brick walls fresco-style. 922 N St. NW, DC; tigerforkdc.com // @tigerforkdc

Retail Spotlight: Laiik

While we may be in the midst of what many have deemed a “retail apocalypse,” there’s still incredible brick-and-mortar spots that remind us of the charming intimacy of in-person sales. To honor the magic of retail, we are spotlighting Greek leather goods brand Laiik. Tucked away in a sun-soaked brownstone in Dupont Circle, this family-owned Greek leather goods shop might be the most beautiful retail spot in D.C. The boutique was formerly a private residence that dates back to the late 19th century, built in the Romanesque revival style typical of the era’s elegant city residences. If you’re lucky enough to catch the store’s owner Niko on a slow day, he’ll make you an espresso freddo as you browse to your heart’s content in true Mediterranean fashion. 1710 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; laiik.com // @lovelaiik

