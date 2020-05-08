Stir Crazy Radar: May Issue

Just because you have to social distance, doesn’t mean you can’t catch a concert or enjoy a happy hour after work. Events that Washingtonians used to enjoy in person can now be experienced at home, helping us all kick boredom to the curb. Beat the stir-craziness and check out this month’s virtual offerings.

THROUGH 5.13

The Shakespeare Hour

Shakespeare Theatre Company has started a weekly online investigation into the works of the Bard. Learn more about the world built by Will on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Free for members and subscribers; $10 for non-members. www.shakespearetheatre.org // @shakespeareindc

THROUGH 5.21

Filmfest DC at Home

Filmfest DC postponed its live programming this spring, but the festival was moved online starting in mid-April. The free virtual festival will include recent festival favorites as well as new gems. www.filmfestdc.org // @filmfestdc

5.1-5.29

Kennedy Center Couch Concerts

The Kennedy Center will now stream “Couch Concerts” direct from artists’ homes on its website at 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday while the Center remains closed. www.kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Serenata Cocktail Classes

Serenata is hosting online classes on Fridays during the month of May. Purchase a cocktail kit for pickup or delivery by 2 p.m. before the class starts at 5 p.m. Each cocktail kit is $40 and serves two people. www.serenatadc.com // @serenatadc

5.1-5.31

Virtual Superhero 5K and Fun Run

Best Kids, a nonprofit working to empower the D.C. foster care system, canceled their annual in-person fundraiser race. May is National Foster Care Month, and in honor of that, a virtual race will be held. Complete your run any time in May and email your time to [email protected] www.bestkids.org // @bestkidsdc

5.7-5.21

Molly’s Salon

Arena Stage’s artistic director Molly Smith will lead discussions with various industry names about the future of theater. Join Smith and her guests at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live. www.arenastage.org // @arenastage

5.1-5.27

Sixth & I Living Room Sessions

Enjoy free weekly living room sessions with Sixth & I on Facebook Live. Support the featured artists and the unique music venue by donating to Sixth & I when you watch the living room sessions. www.sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

5.7-5.31

City Brew Tours at Home

City Brew Tours has moved the fun of their brew tours into your home. Learn how to home brew your own beer, or join a beer and cheese pairing happy hour. Five percent of all event proceeds will go to Feeding America. www.citybrewtours.com // @citybrewtoursdc

5.23

Learn to Cross-Stitch in Quarantine

Take this time to learn a new skill: cross-stitching! Dumbarton House is hosting a virtual cross-stitch session and will send you the fabric, needle, embroidery floss, instructions and a pattern for $20. Begins at 1 p.m. www.dumbartonhouse.org // @dumbartonhouse

5.29-6.7

We Are One: A Global Film Festival

YouTube is stepping into the film festival scene with the launch of We Are One, a free 10-day digital festival. Partners involved with the festival include Cannes, Sundance, Tribeca, Venice and Berlin film festival organizers. Viewers are encouraged to donate to Covid-19 relief. www.youtube.com // @youtube

ANYTIME

AFI Cat Video Fest

Everyone’s favorite Cat Video Festival is back, and it’s online. The AFI Cat Video Festival will be pay what you can, all proceeds going to AFI Silver. www.afisilver.afi.com // @afisilvertheater

African American History Museum

The National Museum of African American History and Culture has no wait time now, as you can visit exhibits online via Google Arts and Culture or the museum’s website. Take advantage of a day at home and explore these exhibits to their fullest capacity. www.nmaahc.si.edu // @nmaahc

DC Dogs: Musique Virtuelle

DC Dogs is hosting a free, daily livestream concert on their Facebook page called Musique Virtuelle. DC Dogs hopes to support local musicians and comedians while entertaining everyone at home with these concerts. www.dcdogs.com // @dcdogs

DC Fray Trivia & Speed Dating

Join DC Fray every Tuesday and Thursday for online trivia. Or if you’re looking for love, hop online for digital speed dating on Friday nights. This will be the best $5-$10 you’ve spent in quarantine. www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

International Spy Museum

If you’ve already exhausted your Netflix queue of spy dramas, consider learning the craft yourself. The International Spy Museum is hosting an online spy workshop series, virtual happy hours with actors who play spies, reading lists and more as the shutdown continues. www.spymuseum.org // @spymuseum

Jammie Jamz

D.C.-based band Oh He Dead is hosting Jammie Jamz, the biweekly jam sessions held in their pajamas on Facebook Live. Chill out in your comfiest PJs and groove with this local band. www.ohhedead.com // @ohhedead

Kennedy Center Digital Stage

The Kennedy Center presents its digital stage. Find high-quality recordings of past Kennedy Center performances from talented musicians including Beyoncé and John Legend, and turn them up loud enough to feel like you’re really in the concert hall. www.kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Sculp’d

This high-intensity gym in Alexandria is livestreaming free pilates classes on their Instagram account every day at noon, and has virtual classes on demand available on their website. Take your pick and stay active with Sculp’d. www.sculpd.co // @sculpd

Cooking Classes with Sonny’s Pizza

Sonny’s Pizza in Park View is now offering virtual classes for both wine pairing and bread baking. Get ready to impress your friends and family during Zoom happy hours with your newfound culinary skills and budding oenophile knowledge. www.sonnyspizzadc.com // @sonnyspizzadc

