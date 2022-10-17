Photo Gallery: Steve Lacy + Fousheé at The Fillmore 10.15.22

“Do you really love me?” Steve Lacy asked the cheering crowd on Saturday night at The Fillmore Silver Spring.

As a member of successful group The Internet, Lacy is no stranger to the stage, but his solo career catapulted him to new levels of fame. Earlier this year, the Compton native topped the Billboard charts with “Bad Habit.” Now on his album tour, “Gemini Rights,” Lacy — who donned his signature sunglasses and a dollar sign shirt — still appeared genuinely surprised as the sold-out crowd sang along to every lyric. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

Steve Lacy. Photo by Kimchi Photography.

