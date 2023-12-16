Life
Step Inside Founders Row’s Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting Celebration
December 16, 2023 @ 9:17am
Check out photos from our Founders Row’s Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting Celebration.
Falls Church residents got a sentimental feeling when seeing the tree light up in Market Square. The community decked the halls with Santa photo opps, ornament decorating, an ugly sweater contest, live performances, local vendors, food trucks, s’mores, firepits, games and more to help celebrate and ring in the holiday season. Photos by Jamie Leblanc.