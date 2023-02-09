Take a Romantic Spa Trip for Valentine’s Day

A trip to the spa is a great way for you and your Valentine to relax and unwind together. We’ve put together a list of five of the most romantic spas in the area. From authentic Korean and Thai style spas to new age-influenced spiritual rejuvenation centers, there’s a huge range of services available to help clear your mind and relax your body.

The Pearl

A “modern spa and boutique,” The Pearl is offering romantic packages for couples all month, featuring deals on services like skin treatments, an intimate indoor picnic and a private couples-only swim that includes visits to a relaxation pool, a cold plunge pool, a steam room, hot tub and shower. Immersive massages, wellness therapies and holistic body rituals await you, a perfect relaxing getaway north of the city. 10275 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Suite 102, Columbia, MD; thepearlspa.com // @thepearlspa

Salamander Resort & Spa

Those looking to splurge on a weekend-long experience should look into the Salamander, a gorgeous resort in Middleburg, Virginia whose spa facility is among the most popular in the DMV. This Forbes Five Star spa offers a couple’s suite, infinity pools, steam rooms and plenty of other pristine spots to relax and unwind. 500 N Pendleton St. Middleburg, VA; salamanderresort.com // @salamanderresort

Spa World

One of the biggest and most popular Korean jimjilbang style spas in the area, Spa World sits in an unexpected location: a strip mall in suburban Virginia next to a Papa John’s. This surprisingly affordable spot is a great opportunity for you and your sweetheart to unwind. Note that a few areas — like the locker rooms and the bade pool — are gender separated, but the remainder of the services are fully integrated. Grab a scrub, decompress in the sauna and even grab some hearty Korean food on your way out! 13830 Braddock Rd. A10, Centreville, VA; spaworldusa.com // @spaworldusa

Ladan Holistic Spa

Going beyond the typical facials and back massages, Ladan Holistic Spa seeks to offer spiritual rejuvenation in addition to physical. The owners describe it as “a safe space for healing,” giving attendees the chance to “escape the physical world and go deep within and connect to your soul.” In addition to a full slate of traditional spa offerings, you can seek relaxation and center yourself during a sound bath, gong therapy, a guided meditation and much more. 108 E Fairfax St. Falls Church, VA; ladanspa.com // @ladan_spa

Origins Thai Spa

A well-loved Thai day spa in Arlington, Origins may be a smaller facility, but the quality of services and relaxing environment more than make up for it. Unwind with a couples massage before treating yourself to a facial or immersive body treatment. What better way to bond with your partner than a relaxing day together getting a detoxifying seaweed body wrap? 925 N Garfield St. Suite E, Arlington, VA; originsthaispa.com