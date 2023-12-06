Sippin’ + Strollin’: DC Wine Walk ’23 Recap

Check out photos from DC Fray’s DC Wine Walk ’23.

This November DC Fray embarked on the annual DC Wine Walk. We sipped, strolled and savored our way through the best wines in the DMV on eight different neighborhood routes. Wine tasting is an experience that brings together friends, neighbors and wine enthusiasts of all kinds. We were delighted to see so much of our Fray wine-o community at this year’s event. Check out recaps of your favorite stops at the links below, and be sure to keep your eye out for next year’s announcement. Photos by Jamie LeBlanc, MaryFrances Vorbach and Phil Gregory.

Westpost

Bethesda Row

Shirlington

Falls Church

H Street/Capitol Hill

Georgetown

Navy Yard

Shaw/U Street

