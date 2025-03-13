Sierra Hull Dazzles a Packed House at The Hamilton in DC

Click here for our preview of this awesome concert!

What a way to end the year’s shortest month! The Hamilton in Washington, DC was buzzing with excitement as Sierra Hull’s Tip Toe High Wire Tour brought the sold-out crowd to their feet. The venue felt just right for this show – with comfortable table seating, two bar areas, and a standing pit in front of the stage where fans could get up close to see Hull’s amazing mandolin skills.

People came from all over to see this show. Fans who had seen Hull perform at DelFest, Hot August Music Festival, and Baygrass Music Festival made the trip just to catch this tour stop. The mix of die-hard fans and local music lovers made the whole place feel electric before the music even started.

Hull played with her awesome touring band – Shaun Richardson on guitar, Avery Merritt on fiddle, Erik Coveney on bass, and Mark Raudabaugh on drums. What stood out was how she kept switching between her regular mandolin, octave mandolin, and guitar throughout the night. She’s seriously talented on all three instruments, and each change added something special to the songs.

Hull started playing mandolin when she was just 8 years old in Tennessee. Her parents surrounded her with bluegrass music, and by the time she was a teenager, she was already playing at super impressive places like the White House, Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.

The show had a great mix of songs from her new album “A Tip Toe High Wire” (which dropped on March 7) and older fan favorites. Between songs, Hull shared personal stories that really connected with the crowd. A standout moment was when she talked about her “granny,” who inspired her new song “Spitfire.” It made the music feel even more real and personal.

Hull kicked off the show with “How Long” from her “25 Trips” album before playing the beautiful “Bluegrass Concerto, Movement 3, ‘Pray'” – a piece she was asked to write for the FreshGrass Festival in Massachusetts. New tracks like “Boom,” “Come Out Of My Blues,” “Spitfire,” and “Lord, That’s a Long Way” gave everyone a taste of what’s coming on her new album.

What makes Hull special is how she mixes things up. One minute she’s playing her own songs, and the next she’s doing covers that sound completely fresh. Her version of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World” was hauntingly beautiful, and she nailed classic bluegrass with Bill Monroe’s “Old Dangerfield.” The crowd went wild when Hull and her band tackled Béla Fleck and the Flecktones’ “Stomping Grounds” – the band’s technical skills were off the charts!

Stephanie Lambring opened the show with some heartfelt original songs that set the perfect mood for the evening. Later, she joined Hull and the band for the encore performance of “Muddy Water,” which is on the new album. As always Hull left the crowd wanting more. One fan said they could have listened to her all night.

Hull’s tour is picking up steam with upcoming shows at both Old Settlers Music Festival and the West Coast Outlaw tour. Based on how packed and enthusiastic The Hamilton was, the rest of her tour stops will likely be just as amazing.

The evening perfectly aligned with District Fray’s mission to “Make fun possible,” as the joyful energy and musical excellence created a night of pure entertainment and connection. For those lucky enough to score tickets to this sold-out show, it was a chance to experience both where Hull has been musically and where she’s going next. She’s one of those rare artists who can honor traditional bluegrass while pushing it in new directions that feel completely natural. If you get the chance to see her on this tour, don’t miss it!

Setlist provided by the band: