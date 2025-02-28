Sierra Hull Brings New Album “A Tip Toe High Wire” to The Hamilton Live in DC

Making music accessible and engaging for everyone is what The Hamilton Live does best, and bluegrass virtuoso Sierra Hull’s upcoming performance promises to deliver just that.

In a recent conversation with District Fray, Sierra Hull shared her excitement about returning to The Hamilton Live’s intimate stage and releasing her new album “A Tip Toe High Wire,” due out March 7th.

The album’s title track “Spitfire” holds special meaning for Hull, written as a tribute to her “Granny” who passed away a few years ago. “She lived so much life in her 80 years,” Hull shares. “She really was just this tough woman who life had thrown a lot of things at, but she made it through it in such a graceful way.” The song tells her grandmother’s story of tragedy and perseverance, opening with the heartbreaking lines “Young love one month a wife / River took him under, took his life / She cried ‘Oh Lord, how can I be a widow before eighteen.” The song includes the lyric “Queen of a tip toe high wire,” which became the inspiration for the album’s title.

This new record represents several firsts for Hull- it’s her first independent release, her first album in five years, and the first to feature her full touring band; Shaun Richardson (guitar), Avery Merritt (fiddle), Erik Coveney (bass), and Mark Raudabaugh (drums). “In some ways, it feels like stepping out into a different territory,” she explains. “And leaning into that at this chapter of my career—the freedom of being able to be out on my own, to create with no walls for what feels like the first time—has helped me grow.” The album features an impressive lineup of guests including Béla Fleck, Tim O’Brien, Aoife O’Donovan, and others.

The Hamilton, located in the heart of downtown DC, stands out as a unique venue that combines exceptional acoustics with an intimate atmosphere. Unlike typical concert spaces, this listening room allows fans to experience every musical nuance while enjoying table service throughout the performance. The venue’s setup creates a special connection between performers and audience members, making each show feel personal and engaging.

Following her DC performance, Hull will join the Outlaw Music Festival Tour in May alongside legends Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, plus contemporary star Billy Strings. The tour celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and will stop at bucket-list venues for Hull, including the Hollywood Bowl and The Gorge in Washington state. Later in the spring, she’ll appear at the Old Settler’s Music Festival in Texas. Their mission is to bring a legacy of American roots music to a new age of listeners while preserving the music and a strong culture of family, friends, and community, Like many festivals, Old Settler’s draws both professional musicians and amateur players who bring their instruments to join in informal jam sessions. Hull whose sheer joy when playing shines through enjoys collaborations said “That’s the beauty of the festival season. I wind up getting to collaborate or jam with somebody. It’s all spontaneous, and you never know what might happen until you get there.”

For the best concert experience at The Hamilton Live on Friday, February 28, concertgoers should plan to arrive early, doors open at 6:30. The venue offers validated parking at One Parking (1325 G ST NW) for $13 after 4 pm – just remember to bring your parking ticket for validation at the host stand. The Hamilton’s menu is available throughout the show, with table service designed to be unobtrusive during the performance.

Hull emphasizes that audience participation makes each show unique: “You get the show energy that you give the artist,” she says. “There’s a lot of encouragement and fun stuff that comes when the crowd is elevated in the moment.” This interaction particularly shines in The Hamilton’s listening room setting, where the band can do things like gather around one microphone which they can’t do in a large venue, every musical detail can be appreciated.

District Fray’s mission of “Making Fun Possible” aligns perfectly with Hull’s approach to live music. Her ability to connect with audiences while pushing musical boundaries creates an accessible and enjoyable experience for music lovers of all backgrounds. Her performances at Hot August Music Festival, Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival, and her numerous appearances at DelFest in Cumberland, Maryland have built her a devoted regional following, and many of those fans are expected to make the trip to The Hamilton Live show. Whether you’re a longtime bluegrass fan or new to the genre, Hull’s performance promises an evening of innovative acoustic music in one of DC’s finest venues.

“It’s particularly fun when you have a new project and something new to share with people,” Hull tells District Fray. “DC is one of our first stops, so I feel like the excitement energy is going to be particularly high for this one.” With The Hamilton’s excellent acoustics, comfortable seating, and quality dining options, this Friday night show offers the perfect setting to experience Sierra Hull’s masterful mandolin playing of old favorites and fresh material from “A Tip Toe High Wire.”

Catch Sierra Hull On Tour:

February 27 – Bristol, TN – Paramount Bristol^

February 28 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton Live^

March 1 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater^

March 2 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center^

March 4 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle^

March 5 – Davidson, NC – Davidson College^

March 6 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Music Hall^

March 7 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville^

March 20 – Groton, MA – The Concert Hall at Groton Hill Music Center

March 21 – Keene, NH – The Colonial Theatre

April 4 – Kauai, HI – Garden Isle of Kauai (duo show w/ Justin Moses)

April 10 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark*

April 11 – Manistee, MI – Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts*

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall*

April 13 – Mineral Point, WI – Mineral Point Opera House*

April 17 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Pour House*

April 18 – High Point, NC – COHAB Space High Point*

April 19 – Aiken Heights, SC – Pickin In The Peaches 2025 #

April 20 – Atlanta, GA – Sweetwater 420 Fest #

April 22 – Chattanooga, TN – Barrelhouse Ballroom*

April 23 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall*

April 24 – Bloomington, IN – Bluebird*

April 25 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon

April 26 – Springfield, MO – Earth Day Festival 2025 #

April 27 – Dale, TX – Old Settler’s Music Festival 2025 #

May 8 – San Jose Del Cabo, MX – El Ganzo Oasis #

May 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ✶

May 15 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ✶

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ✶

May 17 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

May 18 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre ✶

May 20 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ✶

May 22 – Spokane, WA – ONE Spokane Stadium ✶

May 24 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater ✶

May 25 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre ✶

May 31 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Music Festival 2025 #

June 28 – Sisters, OR – Big Ponderoo 2025 #

August 1 – Ninilchik, AK – Salmonfest 2025 #

September 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Bender Jamboree 2025 #

^ Stephanie Lambring opens

✶ Outlaw Music Festival Tour w/ Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, and more

* Mason Via opens

# Festival

For all tour dates and ticket information, please visit sierrahull.com.