Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” Proves Why She Still Reigns

The concert left Twain and fans nostalgic and satisfied all at once.

Only at a Shania Twain concert will one find all these vibes in one show: ’90s pop, disco and cowgirl country. Among the “Let’s Go Girls” shirts and disco cowgirl/cowboy outfits, it’s obvious this tour is attracting the die-hard fans from the ’90s plus the wave of supportive retro-pop fans; all here to enjoy our 2023 version of a Shania Twain “Eras” tour.

But first, opener Priscilla Block rocked out with her charming twang and down-to-earth lyrics about unapologetically being herself, warming up the sold-out crowd at Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 27.

Then, it was time for Twain to show love to the pavilion after she sang her first song of the night on a rolling cart in the middle of the audience.

“I love this space; I love, love, love it,” she said.

And right before she sang “You’re Still The One” acoustically, she told her Columbia, Maryland audience. “Well Maryland, I’m so glad we made it. I’m having the time of my life right now, I really am.”

Her sweet moments with the audience balanced out her choreographed performances and intricately produced set — though the design elements were captivating and unique. The stage display took fans from the Twain Town Saloon, where digital aliens on the screen chased her violinist during “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” to the middle of a beach where she serenaded us with “Forever And Always.”

Her spontaneity kept the crowd cheering when she brought two young girls from the crowd onstage, giving them the gift of singing a snippet of each one’s favorite song onstage with her. We were happy to hear “Giddy Up” one more time and an a cappella teaser for “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

“I’m really living my best life,” Twain said about bringing in new music while still getting to shine with her older hits.

To close out the show with two fiery songs, our pop-country queen emerged after a four-minute dance break by one of her background performers, fully dressed in her “Man I Feel Like A Woman” get-up: the silk black mini dress, the cape, the top hat, the thigh high boots and black opera gloves. The majority of the show, she rocked a sparkly pink two-piece with a silver jacket and boots, completing her feminine retro look with pink eyeshadow, lipstick and jewelry. Of course, the “Queen of Me Tour” showcases her tried-and-true hits with her newer upbeat music, but also lets everyone know she’s still got the “it factor” in her 40-year career.

It’s always so refreshing to see an artist who’s been through so much personally and professionally come out and give an epic performance while genuinely enjoying themselves onstage and giving the audience moments of gratitude. The many fans Twain brought onstage went home with photos with the icon herself and the core memory of an epic, modern tour.

Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” extends across the pond and into November 2023. Learn more at shaniatwain.com.

Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; merriweathermusic.com // @merriweatherpp