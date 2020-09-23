Seen: Grand Duchess

“Earlier this summer, the team at Grand Duchess launched their Hoagie Boyz menu, featuring sandwiches stacked high with quality deli meats, cheeses and seasonal produce. The bar offers a selection of Italian bitter amari to complement the food.” – Travis Mitchell

Photographer Mike Kim of Kimchi Photography snapped these photos of the Grand Duchess team preparing their Hoagie Boyz pop-up menu for our Drink Issue. Read more on the pop-up from Travis Mitchell here.