Saturn Return: The Glow Up From The Universe

Thanks to Adele, Saturn Return has been in the media spotlight lately. The experience affected her so much that she has a tattoo of the planet Saturn and has mentioned it with the launch of her newest album “30.”

What does the newest buzzy astrology term really mean?

Saturn Return happens to everyone. It forces you to reevaluate your life and pushes you to a new level of personal growth and understanding. And it doesn’t happen just once but three times in your life. Each time, the planet returns to the same placement in the sky as where it was when you were born.

The first one is in your late 20s and really requires a hard look to determine if your life reflects your values and if you’re following your purpose. The second Saturn Return is in your mid- to late 50s and the last one — your mid- to late 80s.

Sasha Whitney, SoulCycle instructor, host of podcast SashaSpins, and advocate for diversity and inclusivity within the wellness industry, felt things clicked into place during her Saturn Return.

“I finally came into my own,” Whitney says. “I started teaching cycling and found my passion. I discovered what living in alignment means to me. I got married around the same time and felt my most secure and settled. I found my ‘why.’ You couldn’t pay me to go back to my early to mid-20s.”

In astrology, Saturn is all about responsibility, structure, maturity and hard work. There are no shortcuts with Saturn and there’s a lot of tough love.

Most life crises match up to the timing of each of the Saturn Returns. Fearing turning 30 and wondering what you’re doing with your life? Saturn Return. Mid-life crisis? Oh, hello, it’s Saturn Return again. And your final existential crisis comes in hot when you’re in your late 80s.

Change and growth can be uncomfortable. Your Saturn Return may feel a bit bumpy but on the other side are great rewards. Many people change industries, start families or start businesses during this time.

“When I moved to America, I felt like I was being put into a box and I started to experience racism really for the first time in my life,” says Wendy Mata, Founder of Bruja Power Botanica, Fifth generation Bruja Curandera by Lineage and an Initiated Shaman. “What really helped me during this time was to reconnect with my spirituality. I took classes and also went back home to Mexico to complete my Shamanic initiation.”

Oftentimes, you’ll also experience a spiritual awakening during this time or hit a dark night of the soul and emerge on the other side feeling renewed and inspired. Mata knew that something shifted for her and that her career path would no longer be supply chain and manufacturing.

“It was then when I decided that I would change my life so eventually one day I could do something related to spirituality full time,” Mata says.

Tina Chow Rudolf, founder of beauty brand Strange Bird, found yoga and then dived deep into spirituality, holistic health and all things woo woo. For Rudolf, it was a transformative period of time when she shifted her mindset and restructured a lot of things in her life.

“If you really go backwards and look at what led me to where I am today, it really all started in my late 20s,” Rudolf says.

Rudolf took time to reflect on her values and what needed to be prioritized.

“For myself, I thought about how do [I] take care of [my]self,” Rudolf remembers. “[Then I asked], what does it mean for [me] specifically? And how can [I] design [my] life around self-care because it ultimately is [me]?”

To figure out the general theme of what your Saturn Return was or will be like, look up your birth chart.

If the planet is in a fire sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), the lesson will be to slow down.

If it’s in an Earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), get ready to be pushed out of your comfort zone.

Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), the theme for you is focus.

And finally, our feeling water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) will step in emotional maturity.

The tough moments of your Saturn Return may feel like no end is in sight but the important thing to remember is take it easy. Don’t be hard on yourself. You don’t need to figure everything out now. And it’s ok to not know. You can be confident and uncertain. They are not mutually exclusive.

Grounding practices like spending time outside, moving your body, and picking up a new hobby will help during this time as well.

If your first, second (maybe even third) Saturn Return is coming up, get excited. Your personal transformation from the Universe is arriving soon. I promise you’ll make it through, and it will be one of the best glow-ups you’ll ever experience.

Alice Hu is the founder of Woo Woo Company, a guide to all things woo, spiritual, and holistic health. Connect with her via 202-918-3414 (to join in on abundance meditation challenges), “Into the Woo” podcast, or [email protected]. Alice works with clients 1:1 to help them discover their purpose and navigate their Saturn Return to live a life beyond their wildest dreams. She also offers Career Clarity Readings.

woowoocompany.com // @woowooco

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.