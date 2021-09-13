Sarah Flint’s Pop-Up Shoe Store Arrives in Georgetown

From September 15 through December 26, Sarah Flint will be running a pop-up store in Georgetown for the people of D.C. to shop her direct-to-consumer, by-women-for-women handcrafted designer shoes. Find anything from pumps to boots to sandals, as well as a few designer accessories when you visit Sarah’s living room-inspired shop.

We caught up with Sarah Flint to chat more about her brand and pop-up concept.

District Fray: What is the “Sarah Flint” brand’s story?

Sarah Flint: I launched the brand in 2013 at the age of 25 with a design ethos centered around style without sacrifice; transparently, I was frustrated with the reality that women were always forced to choose between feeling good and looking great.

In the fall of 2017, “Sarah Flint” transitioned from a traditional wholesale model with a presence in top retailers like Barneys and Bloomingdale’s to take my brand entirely direct-to-consumer, allowing me to offer customers the best possible price-to-value ratio in the market.

The brand has gained a loyal following of the most influential celebrities in the world, including Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney, and Cindy Crawford, to name a few. We opened our first-ever NYC pop-up in Fall 2019, incorporating décor from “Sarah [Flint]’s” favorite female-founded companies, along with events, workshops and an on-site cobbler readily available to fix customers’ gently worn shoes. The D.C. pop-up opening this fall will be the brand’s second.

A part of your brand is “style without sacrifice.” Can you expand on that?

Now, more than ever, people are looking for flexibility in all facets of life. “Sarah Flint” was born of the belief that women should never have to choose between comfort and style.

Manufacturing in the world’s best factories outside of Milan, our brand “Flint” marries artisanal quality and innovative, comfort-driven design with functional elements to improve fit and durability.

What inspires your designs, especially in this most recent collection?

The most recent collection, titled “Autumn in Avignon,” was inspired by a trip to Avignon, France. I was drawn to its architectural beauty and historic importance. Avignon was the capital of the papacy from 1309-1377, and the Pope’s Palace there is a gorgeous example of Gothic design. Twice a year, the city also hosts one of the most famous antique fairs in the world, which was so inspiring for me to see since I gather a lot of ideas from interiors.

What’s your perspective on the importance of by-women-for-women type businesses?

I believe women are often best positioned to dress other women, and it excites me that now, more than ever, women are at the helm of some of the most creative and iconic brands and houses of our time.

What do you love about designing shoes?

I love seeing an idea come to life in a 3D object — It’s such a special feeling to see the product on customers for the first time. It’s truly a fun experience from start to finish.

Which is your favorite design at the moment, and why?

It’s hard to choose. I’m in love with all of the designs from our most recent “Autumn in Avignon” collection. We recently launched a few of our classic styles in a limited-edition Pierre Frey Balmoral Blue fabric. I was inspired to collaborate with Pierre Frey, the main French company in the home textiles sector, after my trip to La Mirande, a boutique hotel in Avignon, France that features Pierre Frey textiles and wall coverings. The Balmoral Blue print features flowers scattered inside diamond-shaped ribbons, placed in staggered rows on a background of small white leaves. Styles featuring the new Pierre Frey Balmoral Blue fabric include the Perfect Pump 85, Emma Sling, Kim Flat, Kirsten Headband, and Holly Barrette — the beautiful blue print adds the perfect pop of color to any neutral or monochromatic fall outfit.

Any upcoming collaborations we should know about?

We have a number of awesome community events and philanthropic collaborations planned for the D.C. pop-up location specifically. Readers can follow us on Instagram at @sarahflint_nyc for the latest — more to come in the next few weeks.

Zooming out a bit, we’ve partnered with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation for the month of September on their #BeKind2021 initiative, a movement that calls on the public to practice an act of kindness each day from September 1 to September 21 to build kinder, more connected communities that foster mental wellness. Sarah Flint is participating in #BeKind21 with a donation of 500 pairs of shoes to Born This Way Foundation, for distribution to nonprofits. Additionally, 100% of proceeds from The Starry Natalie, a fully beaded shoe inspired by Van Gogh’s Starry Night, will benefit Born This Way Foundation, following the style’s launch on September 12. The largest campaign to date, Born This Way Foundation, is partnering with a diverse coalition of more than 400 partners across all sectors and industries, including schools, organizations and entire communities to promote kindness and bring this important initiative to fruition.

Separately, we have an exciting upcoming homeware collaboration that fans of the brand and dinner party enthusiasts alike can look out for next month.

What are you excited about when it comes to the pop-up in D.C.?

We’re excited to land in Washington — D.C. was the location of one of my first trunk shows as a brand, so this is truly a full-circle moment.

Customers that stop in can expect to browse the brand in a space that was created to feel like an extension of my home and maintains a “home-away-from-home” ambiance with cozy seating and beautiful florals. We’ve kept the elements that are essential to our brand ethos, having exclusively engaged women-founded and run vendors for all aspects of interior design, including Oomph for furniture, Royal Copenhagen for fine china, Annie Selke for rugs, Framebridge for the art and accessory framing, and Morris & Co. for wallpaper and fabric. We’ve also integrated practical details like a special try-on wall, where shoes are displayed in every size for customers to try on with ease. The shop will also feature freshly brewed pots of tea with homemade cookies from the amazing duo behind Underground Goods, served every day.

Giving consumers the ability to come in and learn what the brand is all about is key. The space also gives us the opportunity to build and foster community through live events and programming and local philanthropic efforts.

Found on Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown, Sarah Flint will be open seven days a week. A space to linger, enjoy, and shop, Sarah Flint can’t wait to welcome the District to her store.

Sarah Flint: 1079 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; sarahflint.com // @sarahflint_nyc

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.