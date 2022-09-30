Roquois: The Next Gen of Style Setters Taking Over the District

D.C.’s got style. With everything from cute streetwear to tailored suits, plenty of people turn heads just walking down city streets. But who’s making their clothing, helping them decide what looks good and dreaming up the latest in fashion? It’s the designers of the city, the tailors, the entrepreneurs. Here is one of the 14 must-know figures in fashion from the DMV. Check out our October Issue for the full coverage.

Creative director + event producer at Studio|Couture

District Fray: Can you tell me about your own style?

Roquois: I’m not really into name brands and things like that. I’m going to wear whatever I like that looks good and I feel good in.

Since you also do cosplay, how do you go about creating those looks?

I always create those looks based on what I’m comfortable with. For example, my Powerline cosplay that became really popular was just my version of it. Powerline is a male character and is a musician. I’m also a musician and love being on stage. So let me create a cosplay and have it look like I would want it to if I were on stage. So, I paired it with some thigh-high boots and made it this kind of cute, form-fitting unitard. And then it went viral.

You’re also a singer-songwriter. What inspires that aspect of your work?

Inspirations would be everyday life. Things I’ve gone through, things my friends have gone through. Sometimes I just create stories and things I write music about, even if I haven’t experienced it myself. Music is essentially storytelling. Music is also very creative and imaginative. So, I’m able to really create any idea I have.

Anything else?

I want people to understand I’m a jack of all trades. I’ve been working to become a master of all of them. I’ve been blessed to walk in the things I enjoy and that I’m good at. And no matter how different they seem I’ve always found a way to blend them together. I want other people to understand it doesn’t matter how crazy your interests are. You can make things happen for yourself.

mystudiocouture.com // @mystudiocouture; lnk.bio/roquois // @roquois

