Roquois is a Superhero with a Dramatic Cape

Roquois is a singer, songwriter and superhero. She’s also an over-the-top fashionista who’s carving out her own unique path.

District Fray”:What D.C. style means to you

Roquois: D.C style means making your imagination reality. There is never “the occasion” because every day can be what you make it. Today is a day for high fashion at brunch, and tomorrow is a day for a superhero look at happy hour. We are the District of fashion. With D.C being such an international melting pot, we are privileged to experience and absorb style and culture from all over the world, [and then] remix and reinvent it.

Style icon and/or inspiration

I am inspired by so many leaders in fashion like Brett Alan Nelson and their creativity, and many artists like Janelle Monae and Kesh [who] bring their wildest dreams to life. My favorite style icon, who made an impact on me [in being] free in how I approached fashion, is Selena. From her baggy jeans look to her elaborate bustiers, she created her own lane in fashion and wasn’t afraid to incorporate culture and her own vision in an industry that is cookie cutter for many artists. She inspired me to just do me.

Wardrobe essential

Just one staple? That’s impossible. I am an over-the-top person inside and out. I recommend everyone have at least one elaborate gown, but accessories are key and can really take any look to the next level. I shop local for most of my unique looks and recommend that everyone should have things in their closet they purchased from local indie creatives. For dramatic gowns, I shop DiDomenico, a D.C./[Virginia]-based designer. For jewelry and accessories, the sky’s the limit with Trufacebygrace, another D.C.-based designer. Both [shops are] women-owned and operated.

Personal style

I would describe my personal style as superhero chic. I am a huge nerd/geek who creates pop music, cosplays, produces award-winning fashion events [and] is all over the place with creativity, culture and style. I don’t like to be boxed in by trends and I love blending all of my worlds — from the way I style my hair to the fashion I wear. I walk my own path in life and in style. [I] hope to make a positive impact on the world through my various industries, become a new type of superhero, create my own aesthetic [and] be unapologetically me.

@roquois // roquois.com

